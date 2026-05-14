MONOPOLY® Hits the Casino Floor as Galaxy Gaming® and Hasbro® Launch MONOPOLY Table Games Progressive at Pechanga Resort Casino

LAS VEGAS, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTC:GLXZ) announced the debut of its exciting MONOPOLY® Table Games Progressive during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California.

This installation brings the iconic MONOPOLY® brand to life on the casino floor within Pechanga’s 151 table games. Galaxy Gaming is the exclusive MONOPOLY table games licensee through an agreement with Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS).

MONOPOLY Table Games Progressive introduces a dynamic twist to classic table gameplay. Featuring appearances by Mr. MONOPOLY®, the progressive randomly selects qualifying hands and awards multipliers of up to 10x, creating heightened anticipation and delivering memorable moments on the casino floor. The result is a fresh, immersive experience designed to appeal to both seasoned players and new audiences.

“We’re thrilled to see MONOPOLY Poker Progressive debut at the stunning Pechanga Resort Casino,” said Loreal Gates, Director of Sales for Galaxy Gaming. “Pechanga has been an incredible partner, and we look forward to delivering more world-class experiences together in the future.”

“Introducing themed table games to Pechanga Resort Casino with the esteemed and universally recognized MONOPOLY brand is an exciting first for us. It’s a first-to-market product we know our guests are going to love,” said Paul Mollo, Vice President of Table Operations at Pechanga Resort Casino. “Guests know us for our gaming innovation and the thrill of winning. The MONOPOLY multipliers are such a fun way to inject even more excitement for them.”

About Galaxy Gaming

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Galaxy Gaming (galaxygaming.com) develops and distributes innovative games, bonusing systems, and technology solutions to physical and online casinos worldwide. Galaxy Gaming offers games proven to perform developed by gaming experts and backed by the highest level of customer support. Galaxy Gaming Digital is the world’s leading licensor of proprietary table games to the online gaming industry. Galaxy Gaming has over 130 licenses worldwide, including licenses in 28 U.S. states and more than 30 countries around the world.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a leading games, IP and toy company whose mission is to create joy and community through the magic of play. With over 164 years of expertise, Hasbro delivers groundbreaking play experiences and reaches over 500 million kids, families and fans around the world, through physical and digital games, video games, toys, licensed consumer products, location-based entertainment, film, TV and more.

Through its franchise-first approach, Hasbro unlocks value from both new and legacy IP, including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, MONOPOLY, HASBRO GAMES, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands. Powered by its portfolio of thousands of iconic marks and a diversified network of partners and subsidiary studios, Hasbro brings fans together wherever they are, from tabletop to screen.

For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, a 2025 JUST Capital Industry Leader, one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50, and a Brand that Matters by Fast Company. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com or @Hasbro on LinkedIn.

About Pechanga Resort Casino

Pechanga Resort Casino offers one of the largest and most expansive resort/casino experiences anywhere in the United States. Voted the best resort/casino in America by Condé Nast Traveler and rated a Four Diamond property by AAA since 2002, Pechanga Resort Casino provides an unparalleled getaway, whether for the day or for an extended luxury stay. Offering more than 5,500 of the hottest slots, table games, world-class entertainment, 1,100 hotel rooms, dining, spa and championship golf at Journey at Pechanga, Pechanga Resort Casino features an unrivaled destination in California. Pechanga Resort Casino is owned and operated by the Pechanga Band of Indians. For more information, call toll free 1-888-PECHANGA or visit www.Pechanga.com. Follow Pechanga Resort Casino on Facebook, on Instagram and on X @PechangaCasino. Pechanga Resort Casino is open 24 hours. Guests must be 21 and older to enter the casino.

Contact:

Media:

Phylicia Middleton (702) 938-1753

Investors:

Steve Kopjo (702) 727-8886

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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