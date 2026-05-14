Aberdeen Ridge to Host Open House & Grand Opening Celebration at 15-Acre Community, June 12

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aberdeen Ridge, a new 15-acre not-for-profit senior living campus with 171 apartment residences, 40 assisted living and 24 memory care suites, nestled near Garden of the Gods, offering panoramic views of Pikes Peak, is celebrating the opening of their community with an Open House, June 12, 2026 from 2:30-4:30 p.m., at 2744 Grand Vista Circle, Colorado Springs, CO 80904.

There will be community tours, music, and guests are invited to discover the community’s Peak Living features. Amenities include their heated indoor swimming pool, fitness center, coffee shop and bistro, relaxing library and resource center, gaming and social spaces, restaurant-style dining spaces like the Reserve, Juniper, Prairie Kitchen, Goldfield’s Bar & Lounge, and Zeb’s, and guests are encouraged to check out the onsite spa and barbershop.

“We are thrilled to officially welcome residents, families, and the greater Colorado Springs community to Aberdeen Ridge. This campus was designed to create not just a place to live, but a place where people can truly connect, thrive, and enjoy every stage of life surrounded by beautiful amenities, meaningful relationships, and breathtaking views,” said Christina Ammann, Sales and Marketing Director at Aberdeen Ridge.

Developed and managed by Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America® (PMMA), a faith-based, not-for-profit organization with more than 75+ years of experience providing quality senior services guided by Christian values, Aberdeen Ridge, brings a contemporary mindset and a fresh perspective to senior living in the Pikes Peak region.

“Bringing Aberdeen Ridge to Colorado Springs represents an exciting investment in both the future of senior living and the local community. We are proud to join the Pikes Peak region and create a campus that will provide quality care, meaningful employment opportunities, and a long-term positive impact for residents and families across Southern Colorado for generations to come,” said Brad Radatz, Regional Director of Operations of PMMA.

As a not-for-profit Life Plan Community, Aberdeen Ridge reinvests profits back into the community rather than to investors or shareholders and offers a continuum of care with a faith-inspired approach that is open to residents of all faiths and spiritual backgrounds.

“From the moment residents come through our doors, we want Aberdeen Ridge to feel like home. Our team is focused on creating a welcoming, engaging community where residents feel supported, connected, and empowered to enjoy this next chapter of life to the fullest,” said Aberdeen Ridge Executive Director, Jane Woloson.

The community offers independent living, assisted living, and memory care living options and residents of Aberdeen Ridge can enjoy an exceptional array of amenities and services designed to simplify life and maximize freedom, including:

Heated indoor pool and fitness center

Flexible dining with chef-prepared meals and a coffee shop/bistro

Creative arts center featuring the award-winning Art Is Ageless® program

Educational, recreational, cultural, wellness and social programs

Library/resource center, game/social spaces, and chapel

Spa/barbershop and private dining for entertaining

Housekeeping, flat linen service, and maintenance of all residences and grounds

Scheduled transportation and emergency response system

24-hour staffing and underground parking

All utilities included (except phone and internet)





One of Aberdeen Ridge’s most distinctive offerings is its Unique Health Care Benefit, a plan that gives residents priority access to assisted living and memory care at significantly discounted costs compared to similar providers. Monthly service fees remain predictable even if health needs change, giving residents and their families greater confidence in the future.

To learn more, visit https://www.aberdeenridge.org/ or call 719.551.3702.

About Aberdeen Ridge

Aberdeen Ridge is a PMMA (Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America®) senior living community located in Colorado Springs, Colorado. As a not-for-profit Life Plan Community, Aberdeen Ridge offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care in a contemporary setting with stunning Rocky Mountain views. Aberdeen Ridge Inc., a Kansas not-for-profit organization, is solely responsible for fulfilling financial responsibilities to residents under the contract. PMMA communities are open to residents of all faiths and spiritual backgrounds.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9cace4da-abe0-4e99-b150-db2aeaa6fa6e