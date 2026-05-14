Elutia to Present at the 16th Annual LD Micro Invitational on May 18th

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elutia Inc. (Nasdaq: ELUT) (“Elutia” or the “Company”), a pioneer in drug-eluting biomatrix technologies, today announced that Dr. Randy Mills, Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Ferguson, Chief Financial Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the 16th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California on May 18, 2026.

During the presentation, management will discuss how Elutia is working to address post-surgical infection in implant-based breast reconstruction following mastectomy—one of the most significant challenges facing patients and surgeons—through its drug-eluting biomatrix technology designed to support safer, more reliable reconstructive outcomes.

The Company will highlight its focus on improving outcomes in implant-based breast reconstruction, where infection remains a leading cause of complications and revision surgeries for patients undergoing reconstruction after breast cancer treatment.

The presentation will begin at 11:30 am Pacific Time on May 18, 2026, and can be accessed live here: WEBCAST LINK. Elutia will also host one-on-one meetings with investors on May 18, 2026. To register for the presentation or schedule a one-on-one meeting, visit LD Micro.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through its dynamic, investor-driven conferences and curated company exposure, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

About Elutia

Elutia develops and commercializes drug-eluting biomatrix products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them. With a growing population in need of implantable technologies, Elutia’s mission is humanizing medicine so patients can thrive without compromise. For more information, visit www.Elutia.com.

Investors:

Elutia Investor Relations

ir@elutia.com