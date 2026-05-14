Alignment Health Plan Recognized as One of Four Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug Plans in the U.S. for 2026 Excellence in Quality

ORANGE, Calif., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) has been recognized for excellence in quality for its Medicare Advantage prescription drug (MAPD) plan by the Pharmacy Quality Alliance (PQA). Out of 613 eligible contracts, only 1.6% achieved recognition, highlighting the significance of this award.

The recognition marks the seventh time Alignment has received this award, reinforcing its dedication to providing the best care for seniors. The PQA has measured medication safety for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) since 2006, ensuring medication safety, adherence and appropriate use.

“We are incredibly honored that Alignment Health Plan has once again been recognized by PQA as a national leader in medication safety and adherence,” said Dawn Maroney, CEO, Alignment Health Plan. “Being one of only four MAPD plans to earn the 2026 Excellence in Quality Award reinforces our mission to put seniors first. By combining sophisticated data analytics with personalized care, we continue to bridge care gaps and empower our members to live their healthiest, most vibrant lives.”

The 2026 PQA Laura Cranston Excellence in Quality Award goes to MAPDs with at least a 4.5-star Part D summary rating and a perfect 5-star rating on all five PQA medication measures used in CMS’s star ratings program. Alignment Health was one of four MAPDs that earned the perfect rating on the following five PQA measures: medication adherence for diabetes medications; medication adherence for hypertension (RAS antagonists); medication adherence for cholesterol (statins); medication therapy management program completion rate for comprehensive medication reviews; and statin use in persons with diabetes. CMS evaluates Medicare plan quality every year based on a 5-star rating system.

Alignment’s MAPD plans provide prescription drug coverage with personalized support to help members – particularly those managing multiple chronic conditions – access the medicine they need to stay healthy. The company continues to differentiate itself through its comprehensive, data-driven pharmacy initiatives designed to reduce medication-related risks and improve adherence. These efforts are supported by close collaboration with providers and pharmacies to deliver coordinated, patient-centered care, promoting the safe and timely use of appropriate medications.

“This recognition reflects our unwavering focus on quality and our commitment to delivering safe, effective, and high-quality pharmacy care for the seniors who place their trust in us,” said Ruby Liu, senior vice president of pharmacy, Alignment Health. “While we are proud to receive this honor, we are even more proud of the meaningful impact our pharmacy programs have on our members’ daily lives. Our team remains firmly committed to continuous improvement as expectations for pharmacy quality continue to rise.”

Alignment Health Plan received the PQA Excellence in Quality Award in 2025, from 2018 to 2022 and the PQA Quality Improvement Award in 2018, becoming the first health plan to receive both PQA awards in the same year. The PQA has recognized Medicare prescription drug plans for their achievements in medication safety since 2011.

About Alignment Health

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health’s mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for its Medicare Advantage members every day. Based in California, the company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA®. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit www.alignmenthealth.com.

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