XBP Global Announces Exploration of Strategic Alternatives to Enhance Value For All Stakeholders

IRVING, Texas, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBP Global Holdings, Inc. (“XBP Global” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: XBP), a multinational technology and services company orchestrating mission-critical systems that enable hyper-automation and digital transformation, today announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a formal process to explore and evaluate a range of strategic alternatives to maximize value for all stakeholders, including the Company’s shareholders.

As part of this comprehensive review, the Board will consider a variety of options to optimize the Company’s portfolio and strengthen its capital structure, which may include, among others, the potential sale or divestiture of certain non-core business units or other structural optimizations intended to simplify the Company’s portfolio of assets.

“XBP Global has built a robust portfolio of technology-led assets that service mission-critical functions for Tier-1 enterprises and public sector clients,” said Andrej Jonovic, CEO of XBP Global. “The Board believes that the current portfolio contains significant intrinsic value that is not fully recognized by the public markets. By exploring strategic alternatives, we aim to unlock that value for our stakeholders, streamline our operations, and focus on optimizing our portfolio to position XBP for long-term growth. This process is a proactive step toward a leaner, more focused XBP Global with the financial flexibility to invest in our core growth engines.”

There can be no assurance that this evaluation will result in any specific transaction or other strategic outcome. The Company has not set a definitive timetable for the completion of its review and does not intend to disclose further developments unless and until the Board has approved a specific action or otherwise determined that further disclosure is appropriate or required.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. These statements include financial forecasts, projections, and other statements about future operations, financial position, business strategy, market opportunities, and trends. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by terms such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “plan,” “targets,” “projects,” “could,” “would,” “continue,” “forecast,” or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates, forecasts, and assumptions that are inherently uncertain and subject to risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. These include, but are not limited to: (1) risks related to the exploration of strategic alternatives, including the possibility that no transaction is consummated, potential disruption to business relationships and the diversion of management attention; (2) legal proceedings; (3) failure to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards; (4) competition and market conditions; (5) economic, geopolitical, and regulatory changes; (6) challenges in retaining clients, employees, and suppliers; and (7) other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the “Risk Factors” section of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2025. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. XBP Global undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law. There is no assurance that XBP Global or its subsidiaries will achieve the results projected in these statements.



About XBP Global

XBP Global is a multinational technology and services company powering intelligent workflows for organizations worldwide. With a presence in 20 countries and approximately 10,200 employees, XBP Global partners with over 2,000 clients, including many of the Fortune 100, to orchestrate mission-critical systems that enable hyper-automation.

Our proprietary platforms, agentic AI-driven automation, and deep domain expertise across industries and the public and private sectors enable our clients to entrust us with their most impactful digital transformations and workflows. By combining innovation with execution excellence, XBP Global helps businesses reimagine how they work, transact, and unlock value.

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Source: XBP Global Holdings, Inc.