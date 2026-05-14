NurExone Advances to Stage 2 of EU-Backed EIT Health Catapult Programme 2026

TORONTO, Ontario and HAIFA, Israel, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX) (OTCQB: NRXBF) (FSE: J90) (“NurExone” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing exosome-based regenerative therapies for central nervous system injuries, is pleased to announce that it has been selected to advance to Stage 2 of the EIT Health Catapult Programme 2026, a European Union-backed programme for high-potential companies addressing major healthcare priorities.

The Catapult Programme supports health innovation companies through expert training, investor exposure, and competitive pitch opportunities. NurExone was selected based on positive feedback from the programme’s reviewers regarding its strong and differentiated regenerative medicine platform, compelling preclinical data and meaningful regulatory progress.

“Advancing to Stage 2 of the EIT Health Catapult Programme is an important recognition of the potential of our regenerative exosome-based platform,” said Dr. Lior Shaltiel, CEO of NurExone. “The programme’s focus on addressing major healthcare challenges strongly aligns with our mission to develop regenerative therapies for spinal cord and optic nerve damage, areas where patients currently have very limited restorative treatment options.”

The announcement follows additional international recognition for NurExone, including an invitation for Dr. Shaltiel to speak at the International Cell and Gene Therapy China Summit & Exhibition in Suzhou, China, reflecting continued interest in the Company’s exosome-based regenerative platform and clinical development strategy.

As a next step, the Company is planning to participate in the program’s get-together, training days, super-mentoring activities, and pitch events scheduled for October 14-16, 2026.

About NurExone

NurExone is a TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”), OTCQB, and Frankfurt-listed biotech company focused on developing regenerative exosome-based therapies for central nervous system injuries. Its lead product, ExoPTEN, has demonstrated strong preclinical data supporting clinical potential in treating acute spinal cord and optic nerve injury. Regulatory milestones, including obtaining the Orphan Drug Designation, facilitate the Company’s roadmap towards clinical trials in the U.S. and Europe. Commercially, the Company is expected to offer solutions to companies interested in quality exosomes and minimally invasive targeted delivery systems for other indications. NurExone has established Exo-Top Inc., a U.S. subsidiary, to anchor its North American activity and growth strategy.

For additional information and a brief interview, please watch Who is NurExone?, visit www.nurexone.com or follow NurExone on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or YouTube.

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Lior Shaltiel

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone: +972-52-4803034

Email: info@nurexone.com

Russo Partners LLC

Investor and Media Relations – United States

215 Park Ave S, Suite 1905

New York, NY 10003

Phone: 212-845-4200

Email: nurexone@russopartnersllc.com

Dr. Eva Reuter

Investor Relations - Germany

Phone: +49-69-1532-5857

Email: e.reuter@dr-reuter.eu

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains “forward‑looking information” and “forward‑looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward‑looking statements”). Forward‑looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “could”, “should” and similar expressions. Forward‑looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements relating to: the Company’s anticipated participation in Stage 2 of the EIT Health Catapult Programme 2026, including the timing and scope of training, mentoring and pitch activities and the Company’s ability to complete any required participation agreement; the anticipated benefits to the Company of participation in the programme, including investor exposure and competitive pitch opportunities; and the Company’s anticipated participation in, and any expected benefits from, additional international engagement referenced in this news release, including the invitation for Dr. Lior Shaltiel to speak at the International Cell and Gene Therapy China Summit & Exhibition.

Forward‑looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding: the Company’s ability to satisfy programme participation requirements and complete any necessary documentation on expected timelines; the continued availability of programme activities as scheduled; and the Company’s ability to participate in scheduled events and derive expected benefits from such participation.

Forward‑looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation: changes to programme or event schedules, format or eligibility requirements; the Company’s inability to complete required participation agreements or meet programme requirements; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" on pages 44 to 51 of the Company's Annual Information Form dated August 27, 2024. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.