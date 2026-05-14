Mannatech Reports Financial Results for First Quarter 2026

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MTEX ), ("Mannatech" or "Company"), global health and wellness company committed to transforming lives to make a better world, today announced financial results for its first quarter of 2026.

First Quarter Results

• Net sales for the three months ended March 31, 2026 were $24.9 million, a decrease of $1.6 million, as compared to the same period in 2025. On a Constant dollar basis (see Non-GAAP Measures, below) our net sales decreased $2.2 million, or 8.1%, and foreign exchange caused a $0.5 million increase in GAAP net sales as compared to the same period in 2025. • Gross profit as a percentage of net sales increased to 75.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2026, as compared to 74.3% for the same period in 2025. • For the three months ended March 31, 2026, selling and administrative expenses decreased by $0.7 million, or 7.3%, to $9.3 million, as compared to the same period in 2025. Selling and administrative expenses, as a percentage of net sales, for the three months ended March 31, 2026 decreased to 37.3% from 37.7% for the same period in 2025. • Loss from operations was $0.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 as compared to $0.8 million in the same period in 2025. • Income tax expense was $0.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025. • Net income was $1.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, or $0.49 per diluted share, as compared to net loss of $1.5 million, or $0.80 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2025. • As of March 31, 2026, the Company's cash and cash equivalents increased 13.4%, or $0.8 million, to $7.0 million from $6.2 million as of December 31, 2025. • The approximate number of new and continuing independent associate and preferred customer positions held by individuals in Mannatech’s network and associated with purchases of its products as of March 31, 2026 was approximately 111,000, as compared to 129,000 in the same period in 2025. Recruiting new associates and preferred customers decreased 15.6% in the first quarter of 2026 as compared to the first quarter of 2025.

Management's Statement

Changes in current trade policies, including with respect to tariffs, could affect our cost structure and profitability. While we take steps to mitigate or avoid these increased costs and disruptions, our ability to do so may be limited by operational and supply chain constraints and uncertainties, especially in the short term.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release and related tables include certain non-GAAP financial measures, including a presentation of Constant dollar measures. The company discloses operating results that have been adjusted to exclude the impact of changes due to the translation of foreign currencies into U.S. dollars, including changes in: Net Sales, Gross Profit, and Loss from Operations.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors because they are an indicator of the strength and performance of ongoing business operations. The constant currency figures are financial measures used by management to provide investors with an additional perspective on trends. Although management believes the non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors’ understanding of their business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an exclusive alternative to accompanying GAAP financial measures. Please see the accompanying table entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor statement

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of phrases or terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” "hope," “could,” “would,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “approximates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “potential,” and “continues” or other similar words or the negative of such terminology. Similarly, descriptions of Mannatech’s objectives, strategies, plans, goals or targets contained herein are also considered forward-looking statements. Mannatech believes this release should be read in conjunction with all of its filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and cautions its readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to certain events, risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Some of these factors include, among others, Mannatech’s inability to attract and retain associates and members, increases in competition, litigation, regulatory changes, and its planned growth into new international markets. Although Mannatech believes that the expectations, statements, and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cautions readers to always consider all of the risk factors and any other cautionary statements carefully in evaluating each forward-looking statement in this release, as well as those set forth in its latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other filings filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including its current reports on Form 8-K. All of the forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this release.

^ Mannatech operates in China under a cross-border e-commerce platform that is separate from its network marketing model.

Individuals interested in Mannatech's products or in exploring its business opportunity can learn more at Mannatech.com .

Contact Information:

Erin K. Barta

General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

214-724-3378

ir@mannatech.com

www.mannatech.com

MANNATECH, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share and per share information)

March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,013 $ 6,185 Restricted cash 134 550 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $627 and $756 10 1 Income tax receivable 375 736 Inventories, net 9,674 10,123 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,481 1,701 Deferred commissions 1,513 1,280 Total current assets 21,200 20,576 Property and equipment, net 2,999 3,140 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,836 3,292 Other assets 2,622 2,751 Long-term restricted cash 226 234 Total assets $ 29,883 $ 29,993 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Commissions and incentives payable $ 7,111 $ 7,118 Accrued expenses 3,263 3,128 Deferred revenue 3,270 3,086 Accounts payable 2,877 2,410 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,596 1,671 Taxes payable 677 1,029 Current notes payable 377 — Current portion of finance lease liabilities 297 293 Total current liabilities 19,468 18,735 Long-term notes payable 2,750 2,750 Operating lease liabilities, excluding current portion 1,850 2,253 Other long-term liabilities 1,307 1,340 Finance lease liabilities, excluding current portion 312 388 Deferred tax liabilities, net 9,750 9,750 Total liabilities 35,437 35,216 Commitments and contingencies (Note 8) Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 99,000,000 shares authorized, 2,742,857 shares issued and 1,929,670 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and 2,742,857 shares issued and 1,900,930 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2025 — — Additional paid-in capital 32,638 33,032 Accumulated deficit (13,074 ) (14,024 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,224 ) (4,669 ) Treasury stock, at average cost, 813,187 shares as of March 31, 2026 and 841,927 shares as of December 31, 2025 (18,894 ) (19,562 ) Total shareholders’ equity (5,554 ) (5,223 ) Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 29,883 $ 29,993





MANNATECH, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share information) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Net sales $ 24,917 $ 26,563 Cost of sales 6,056 6,827 Gross profit 18,861 19,736 Operating expenses: Commissions and incentives 9,759 10,553 Selling and administrative expenses 9,282 10,016 Total operating expenses 19,041 20,569 Loss from operations (180 ) (833 ) Interest expense, net (104 ) (73 ) Other income (expense), net 1,395 (418 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 1,111 (1,324 ) Income tax expense (161 ) (206 ) Net income (loss) $ 950 $ (1,530 ) Income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.49 $ (0.80 ) Diluted $ 0.49 $ (0.80 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 1,929 1,901 Diluted 1,931 1,901

Net sales by region for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 were as follows (in millions, except percentages):

Three Months Ended March 31, Region 2026 2025 Americas $ 6.7 26.9 % $ 9.0 33.8 % Asia/Pacific 15.9 63.9 % 15.4 57.9 % EMEA 2.3 9.2 % 2.2 8.3 % Total net sales $ 24.9 100.0 % $ 26.6 100.0 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Sales, Gross Profit and Loss from Operations in Constant Dollars)

To supplement its financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), Mannatech discloses operating results that have been adjusted to exclude the impact of changes due to the translation of foreign currencies into U.S. dollars, including changes in: Net Sales, Gross Profit, and Loss from Operations. It refers to these adjusted financial measures as Constant dollar items, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes these measures provide investors with an additional perspective on trends. To exclude the impact of changes due to the translation of foreign currencies into U.S. dollars, it calculates current year results and prior year results at a constant exchange rate, which is the prior year’s rate. Currency impact is determined as the difference between the actual GAAP results and the recalculated results for the current year at the Constant dollar rates.

The tables below reconcile first quarter 2026 Constant dollar net sales, gross profit and loss from operations to GAAP net sales, gross profit and loss from operations. (in millions, except percentages):