BioStem Technologies Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of perinatal tissue allograft products, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Recent Financial and Business Highlights

Generated net revenue of $6.1 million for the first quarter 2026

Progressed integration initiatives following the BioTissue assets acquisition including reassignment of all GPO contracts

Expanded direct sales force to 35 representatives, up from 18 at the close of the BioTissue assets acquisition

Strengthened leadership team with appointment of Katherine Gorrell as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer

Retired outstanding debt with GMA to resolve two existing promissory notes, with an aggregate principal amount of $3 million and accrued interest of $2.3M

Advanced capital markets strategy with the completion of audited financial statements for 2024 and 2025; progressing toward planned Nasdaq uplisting

"The first quarter of 2026 marked the beginning of a strategic transformation for BioStem, as we completed our acquisition of the surgical and wound care assets from BioTissue and repositioned the company as a fully integrated, hospital-focused commercial organization. To best leverage these new resources in alignment with what we see as our most attractive market opportunity, the majority of our focus is now being prioritized on the hospital market. During the quarter, we expanded our presence across hospital-based settings, increased exposure to commercially insured patients, and made strong progress on key priorities including commercial integration," said Jason Matuszewski, Chairman and CEO of BioStem. "In addition, we continue to advance our capital markets strategy as we progress toward our Nasdaq uplisting. We believe that our achievements in the first quarter have built a foundational platform from which we can deliver durable growth over the long-term."

Nasdaq Uplisting Update

The Company issued its audited financial statements for both 2024 and 2025 during the first quarter of 2026. The Company plans to continue moving forward with the next steps required for Nasdaq uplisting and expects to provide updates as additional milestones are reached.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Net revenue was $6.1 million, compared to $10.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $16.0 million in the first quarter of 2025. Revenue for the first quarter was primarily driven by Neox® and Clarix® product sales. Hospital revenue represented approximately 87% of total revenue, or $5.4 million, and physician office revenue contributed $0.8 million.

Gross profit was $3.8 million, representing a gross margin of 61%, compared to $9.8 million and 97% in the fourth quarter of 2025, and $15.1 million and 95% in the first quarter of 2025. The sequential decrease in gross margin reflects the mix shift to the Neox® and Clarix® products which are subject to the cost-plus markup under the current manufacturing supply agreement. The company expects gross margin to improve significantly upon the completion of the planned manufacturing technology transfer in 2027.

Operating expenses totaled $12.6 million, compared to $17.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $9.9 million in the first quarter of 2025. The sequential decline is primarily driven by the bad debt expense recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025 partly offset by the addition of the acquired workforce and expenses related to the BioTissue assets transaction and the uplist process.

GAAP net loss was ($8.8 million) or ($0.52) per share, compared to net income of $3.9 million or $0.23 per share in the first quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA was ($5.7 million), compared to $7.8 million in the first quarter of 2025.

As of March 31, 2026, cash and cash equivalents totaled $13.7 million, compared to $29.5 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025.

2026 Financial Outlook

BioStem expects its revenue for full year 2026 to be in the range of $25 million to $29 million.

In the second half of the year, with continuing integration of the acquired BioTissue assets, expansion of its salesforce and execution of its strategic plan, the Company expects to drive sequential growth in the hospital business. As the physician office market begins to stabilize, the Company expects sequential revenue growth in that business in the second half of 2026.

Conference Call & Webcast Information:

Conference ID: 9695874

9695874 North America Toll-Free: (800) 715-9871

(800) 715-9871 International Toll: +1 (646) 307-1963

+1 (646) 307-1963 Webcast Link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/844730655

About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM): BioStem Technologies is a publicly traded biomedical innovator, focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing advanced allograft solutions derived from perinatal tissue. The company leverages its industry-leading proprietary BioRetain®, CryoTek® and SteriTek® processing technologies, designed to optimize the preservation of the natural properties of these tissues, supporting their use in clinical settings. Its allografts are used by clinicians across a wide range of specialties. With a growing portfolio of products, expanding clinical research initiatives, and a national commercial footprint, BioStem is committed to advancing innovation in regenerative medicine.

BioStem Technologies’ quality management system and standard operating procedures have been reviewed and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks (“AATB”). These systems and procedures are established in compliance with current Good Tissue Practices (“cGTP”) and current Good Manufacturing Processes (“cGMP”). BioStem’s portfolio of quality brands includes its Neox®, Clarix®, VENDAJE® and American Amnion™ product lines.

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Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to expectations or forecasts of future events including with respect to the operations of the Company, strategies, prospects, and other aspects of the business of the Company. Forward-looking statements may be identified using words such as “forecast,” “intend,” “seek,” “target,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate”, “plan,” “outlook,” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among other things, statements regarding: the Company’s expectations regarding its financial and operational strength and diversity; the Company’s expectations regarding the benefits and integration of the acquired BioTissue assets; the Company’s expectations regarding its ability to navigate the evolving reimbursement landscape; the Company’s expectations regarding its ability to execute on its strategic plans, including expanding its salesforce; the Company’s expectations regarding its ability to uplist to Nasdaq; the Company’s expectations regarding second half and full year 2026 financial results; and the Company’s expectations regarding its ability to grow and the market penetration of the Company’s products.

Forward-looking statements with respect to the operations of the Company, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the business of the Company are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: the impact of any changes to the reimbursement levels for the Company’s products; significant and continuing competition, which could adversely affect the Company’s business, results of operations and financial condition; rapid technological change, which could cause the Company’s products to become outdated or obsolete, harming the Company’s ability to effectively compete; the Company’s ability to convince physicians that its products are safe and effective alternatives to existing treatments and that its products should be used in their procedures; the risk that the Company may be unable to successfully market its products to the end users of such products; the impact of any changes to the accounting treatment of the Company’s revenue and expenses; the Company’s ability to obtain financing on terms acceptable to it, or at all; the Company has incurred significant losses since inception and may incur losses in the future; the impact of any changes in applicable laws or regulations; the Company's accounts receivable collection risk and concentration; the Company’s ability to maintain production of its products in sufficient quantities to meet demand; and the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other general economic, business, and/or competitive factors. There may be additional risks about which the Company is presently unaware of or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no duty to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact BioStem:

Website: www.biostemtechnologies.com

E-Mail: info@biostemtech.com

X: @BSEM_Tech

Facebook: BioStemTechnologies

Phone: 954-380-8342

Investor Relations:

Philip Trip Taylor, Gilmartin

E-Mail: ir@biostemtech.com

Public Relations:

Jennifer Horton, Relevance

jennifer@relevance.com

BioStem Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of

March 31, 2026 As of

December 31, 2025 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,703,351 $ 29,549,018 Accounts receivable, net 6,200,840 9,874,468 Inventory 4,501,445 2,877,160 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,056,562 2,102,803 Total current assets 26,462,198 44,403,449 Long-Term Assets Property and equipment, net 3,941,899 3,970,513 Construction-in-process 962,826 961,032 Right-of-use asset, net 275,399 327,267 Intangible assets, net 21,907,942 119,765 Goodwill 1,532,635 244,635 Total assets $ 55,082,899 $ 50,026,661 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 8,487,754 $ 4,441,419 License fees payable 434,775 729,975 Income tax payable - 31,512 Accrued interest 2,295,000 2,227,500 Operating lease liabilities 235,066 225,768 Notes payable, net of discount 3,000,000 3,000,000 Other current liabilities 8,717,033 127,406 Total current liabilities 23,169,628 10,783,580 Long-Term Liabilities Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 44,638 105,262 Total long-term liabilities 44,638 105,262 Total liabilities 23,214,266 10,888,842 Stockholders' Equity Series A-1 convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 300 shares; issued and outstanding 300 shares as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025. - - Series B-1 convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 500,000 shares; issued and outstanding 5 shares as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025. - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 975,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 16,984,057 and 16,825,716 shares as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. 16,985 16,827 Additional paid-in capital 61,889,015 60,338,654 Treasury stock, 18,000 shares at cost (43,346 ) (43,346 ) Accumulated deficit (29,994,021 ) (21,174,316 ) Total stockholders' equity 31,868,633 39,137,819 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 55,082,899 $ 50,026,661





BioStem Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended, March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025 Revenue, net $ 6,135,530 $ 15,967,021 Cost of goods sold 2,376,039 853,438 Gross profit 3,759,491 15,113,583 Operating Expenses: Sales and marketing expenses 3,745,587 1,123,377 General and administrative expenses 7,220,789 6,996,766 Research and development expenses 1,137,229 1,690,154 Depreciation and amortization expense 540,437 53,961 Total operating expenses 12,644,043 9,864,258 (Loss) income from operations (8,884,552 ) 5,249,325 Other income: Interest income, net 63,676 28,547 Othe income 1,171 2,661 Other income, net 64,847 31,208 Total income (loss) before income taxes (8,819,705 ) 5,280,533 Income tax expense - (1,372,411 ) Net (loss) income $ (8,819,705 ) $ 3,908,122 Basic net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders $ (0.52 ) $ 0.23 Diluted net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders $ (0.52 ) $ 0.15 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 16,851,238 16,673,875 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 16,851,238 26,257,562

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Our management uses financial measures that are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, in addition to financial measures in accordance with GAAP to evaluate our operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, our reported financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA, which we calculate as net income less interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, and transaction related costs, to evaluate our operating performance and trends and make planning decisions. Our management believes Adjusted EBITDA helps identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the items that we exclude. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The following is a reconciliation of GAAP net (loss) income to non-GAAP EBITDA and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods presented:

Three Months Ended, March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025 Net (loss) income $ (8,819,705 ) $ 3,908,122 Interest income (63,676 ) (28,547 ) Depreciation and amortization 540,437 53,961 Income tax expense - 1,372,411 EBITDA (8,342,944 ) 5,305,947 Share-based compensation 1,550,519 2,536,933 Transaction related costs 1,096,141 - Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,696,284 ) $ 7,842,880



