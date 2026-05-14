eGain Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results Highlighting Accelerating AI Knowledge Demand and Improved Profitability

 | Source: eGain Corporation eGain Corporation

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (Nasdaq: EGAN), a leader in AI-powered knowledge management for customer service, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2026 third quarter ended March 31, 2026.

“We delivered solid third quarter results with revenue in line with expectations and strong profitability that exceeded expectations,” said Ashu Roy, eGain’s CEO. “During the quarter, we secured multiple customer expansions and saw a meaningful increase in RFP activity, driven by growing market awareness of the ‘Garbage In Garbage Out’ knowledge problem in AI deployments. And last week, we announced four new products on our platform to strong customer interest at eGain Solve London.”

Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue was $22.5 million, up 7% year over year.
  • AI Knowledge Hub annual recurring revenue grew 26% year over year to $48.0 million, contributing 64% of total SaaS annual recurring revenue.
  • GAAP gross margin was 73%, compared to 68% in Q3 fiscal 2025.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 74%, up from 69% in Q3 fiscal 2025.
  • GAAP net income was $2.4 million, or $0.09 per share on a basic and diluted basis, compared to GAAP net income of $66,000, or $0.00 per share on a basic and diluted basis, in Q3 fiscal 2025.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $3.2 million, or $0.12 per share on a basic basis and $0.11 per share on a diluted basis, compared to non-GAAP net income of $765,000, or $0.03 per share on a basic and diluted basis, in Q3 fiscal 2025.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $3.2 million, representing a 14% margin, compared to $1.2 million, or a 6% margin, in Q3 fiscal 2025.
  • Total cash and cash equivalents were $80.5 million, compared to $68.7 million in Q3 fiscal 2025.

Fiscal 2026 First Nine Months Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue was $69.0 million, up 6% year over year.
  • GAAP gross margin was 74%, compared to 69% in the same period last year.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 74%, up from 70% in the same period last year.
  • GAAP net income was $7.6 million, or $0.28 per share on a basic basis and $0.27 per share on a diluted basis, compared to GAAP net income of $1.4 million, or $0.05 per share on a basic and diluted basis, in the same period last year.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $10.9 million, or $0.40 per share on a basic basis and $0.39 per share on a diluted basis, compared to non-GAAP net income of $3.3 million, or $0.12 per share on a basic and diluted basis, in the same period last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $11.5 million, representing a 17% margin, compared to $4.2 million, or a 6% margin, in the same period last year.
  • Cash provided by operating activities was $18.7 million, or an operating cash flow margin of 27%.

Fiscal 2026 Fourth Quarter Financial Guidance

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 ending June 30, 2026, eGain expects:

  • Total revenue between $21.5 million to $22.0 million.
  • GAAP net loss of $300,000 to net income of $400,000, or between ($0.01) to $0.01 per share.
    • Includes stock-based compensation expense of approximately $900,000.
  • Non-GAAP net income between $600,000 to $1.3 million, or between $0.02 to $0.05 per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA between $500,000 to $1.0 million, or margin between 2% to 5%.

Fiscal 2026 Financial Guidance

For the fiscal 2026 full year ending June 30, 2026, eGain is updating its guidance as follows:

  • Total revenue between $90.5 million to $91.0 million.
  • GAAP net income between $7.0 million to $7.8 million, or $0.25 to $0.28 per share.
    • Includes stock-based compensation expense of approximately $2.9 million.
    • Includes warrant expense of approximately $1.4 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income between $11.3 million to $12.1 million, or $0.39 to $0.42 per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA between $11.9 million to $12.4 million, or margin of 13%.

Guidance Assumptions:

  • Weighted average shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 28.0 million for the fourth quarter and full fiscal 2026.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental information relating to eGain’s operating results, including adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income, adjusted for the impact of depreciation and amortization, issuance of common stock warrant for services, stock-based compensation expense, interest income, provision for income taxes, other income (expense), net and severance and related charges. Non-GAAP net income measure is adjusted for issuance of common stock warrant for services and stock-based compensation expense. eGain’s management has analyzed the effect of these non-GAAP adjustments on our provision for income taxes and believes the change in our provision for income taxes would not be substantial. Non-GAAP results are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. eGain’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis and for budgeting and planning purposes. eGain believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors, and that it allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in our financial and operational decision-making. Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release. eGain urges investors to review the reconciliation and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. In addition, this press release includes eGain’s projected non-GAAP net income and adjusted EBITDA for future periods, non-GAAP measures used to describe eGain’s expected performance. We have not presented a reconciliation of eGain’s non-GAAP net income or adjusted EBITDA to projected net income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, because the reconciliation could not be prepared without unreasonable effort. The information necessary to prepare the reconciliations are not available on a forward-looking basis and cannot be accurately predicted. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the calculation of the comparable GAAP financial measure.

Conference Call Information

eGain will discuss its fiscal 2026 third quarter results today via a teleconference at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. To access the live call, dial 844-481-2704 (U.S. toll free) or +1 412-317-0660 (International) and ask to join the eGain earnings call. A live and archived webcast of the call will also be accessible on the “Investors” section of eGain’s website at www.egain.com. In addition, a phone replay of the conference call will be available starting two hours after the call and will remain available for one week. To access the phone replay, dial 855-669-9658 (U.S. toll free) or +1 412-317-0088 (International). The replay access code is 8344740.

About eGain

eGain is a leading provider of AI-powered knowledge management and customer experience automation solutions. With over 25 years of experience in knowledge management, eGain helps enterprises unify siloed content, automate trusted knowledge workflows, and deliver measurable AI-ROI through proven frameworks and methods. Global 2000 companies across industries rely on eGain to transform customer service, improve employee productivity, reduce costs, and accelerate AI adoption. Visit www.egain.com for more information.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation: our financial guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2026 full year ending June 30, 2026; demand for our products and market opportunity; and our market position. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements, including future financial guidance, involves risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make, including our ability to achieve our targets for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2026 full year ending June 30, 2026. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to: risks to our business, operating results, and financial condition; the pace of technological advancements in generative AI and the adaptability of our services to incorporate these advancements; market demand for AI-enabled solutions; risks associated with new product releases and new services and products features; risks that customer demand may fluctuate or decrease; risks that we are unable to collect unbilled contractual commitments; risks that our lengthy sales cycles may negatively affect our operating results; currency risks; our ability to capitalize on customer engagement; risks related to our reliance on a relatively small number of customers for a substantial portion of our revenue; our ability to compete successfully and manage growth; our ability to develop and expand strategic and third-party distribution channels; risks related to our international operations; our ability to continue to innovate; our strategy of making investments in sales to drive growth; general political or destabilizing events, including war, intensified international hostilities, conflict or acts of terrorism; the effect of legislative initiatives or proposals, statutory changes, governmental or other applicable regulations and/or changes in industry requirements, including those addressing data privacy, cyber-security and cross-border data transfers; and other risks detailed from time to time in eGain’s public filings, including eGain’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation and do not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

Investor Relations
Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers
PondelWilkinson, Inc.
tkehrli@pondel.com
jbyers@pondel.com


eGain Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except par value data)
(unaudited)
 
       
  March 31, June 30,
  2026  2025 
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $80,462  $62,909 
Restricted cash  8   8 
Accounts receivable, less provision for credit losses of $25 and $7 as of March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively  8,715   32,775 
Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net  876   1,148 
Prepaid expenses  2,182   2,841 
Other current assets  903   886 
Total current assets  93,146   100,567 
Property and equipment, net  880   670 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  2,862   3,530 
Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net of current portion  1,274   1,460 
Goodwill  13,186   13,186 
Other assets, net  28,337   28,592 
Total assets $139,685  $148,005 
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $1,524  $2,596 
Accrued compensation  4,925   6,749 
Accrued liabilities  3,505   2,821 
Operating lease liabilities  1,505   1,220 
Deferred revenue  31,872   48,765 
Total current liabilities  43,331   62,151 
Deferred revenue, net of current portion  2,180   1,766 
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion  1,630   2,449 
Other long-term liabilities  987   908 
Total liabilities  48,128   67,274 
       
Stockholders' equity:      
Common stock, par value $0.001 per share - authorized: 60,000 shares; issued: 33,835 and 33,237 shares as of March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively; outstanding: 27,450 and 27,083 shares as of March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively  34   33 
Additional paid-in capital  417,270   411,253 
Treasury stock, at cost: 6,385 and 6,154 shares of common stock as of March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively  (40,252)  (38,812)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (1,660)  (336)
Accumulated deficit  (283,835)  (291,407)
Total stockholders' equity  91,557   80,731 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $139,685  $148,005 
         


eGain Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
              
  Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended
  March 31,  March 31,
  2026  2025   2026  2025 
Revenue:             
SaaS $20,917  $19,563   $64,616  $60,230 
Professional services  1,582   1,446    4,370   4,967 
Total revenue  22,499   21,009    68,986   65,197 
Cost of revenue:             
Cost of SaaS  4,532   4,594    13,141   13,742 
Cost of professional services  1,462   2,129    4,856   6,327 
    Total cost of revenue  5,994   6,723    17,997   20,069 
Gross profit  16,505   14,286    50,989   45,128 
Operating expenses:             
Research and development  7,566   7,514    22,158   22,643 
Sales and marketing  4,644   4,704    13,847   14,715 
General and administrative  2,287   2,041    8,097   6,584 
Total operating expenses  14,497   14,259    44,102   43,942 
Income from operations  2,008   27    6,887   1,186 
Interest income  603   597    1,689   2,029 
Other income (expense), net  176   (304)   599   (875)
Income before income tax provision  2,787   320    9,175   2,340 
Income tax provision  (371)  (254)   (1,603)  (951)
Net income $2,416  $66   $7,572  $1,389 
Per share information:             
Earnings per share:             
Basic $0.09  $0.00   $0.28  $0.05 
Diluted $0.09  $0.00   $0.27  $0.05 
Weighted-average shares used in computation:             
Basic  27,420   28,065    27,187   28,439 
Diluted  28,140   28,482    27,955   28,949 
              
Summary of stock-based compensation included in costs and expenses above:             
Cost of revenue $149  $217   $377  $679 
Research and development  369   272    912   523 
Sales and marketing  156   98    382   277 
General and administrative  115   112    286   474 
Total stock-based compensation $789  $699   $1,957  $1,953 
                  



eGain Corporation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
             
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  March 31, March 31,
  2026 2025 2026 2025
Income from operations $2,008 $27 $6,887 $1,186
Add:            
Issuance of common stock warrant for services      1,350  
Stock-based compensation  789  699  1,957  1,953
Non-GAAP income from operations $2,797 $726 $10,194 $3,139


             
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  March 31, March 31,
  2026 2025 2026 2025
Net income $2,416 $66 $7,572 $1,389
Add:            
Issuance of common stock warrant for services      1,350  
Stock-based compensation  789  699  1,957  1,953
Non-GAAP net income $3,205 $765 $10,879 $3,342
Per share information:            
Non-GAAP earnings per share:            
Basic $0.12 $0.03 $0.40 $0.12
Diluted $0.11 $0.03 $0.39 $0.12
Weighted-average shares used in computation:            
Basic  27,420  28,065  27,187  28,439
Diluted  28,140  28,482  27,955  28,949


             
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  March 31, March 31,
  2026  2025  2026  2025 
Net income $2,416  $66  $7,572  $1,389 
Add:            
Depreciation and amortization  102   88   285   263 
Issuance of common stock warrant for services        1,350    
Stock-based compensation expense  789   699   1,957   1,953 
Interest income  (603)  (597)  (1,689)  (2,029)
Provision for income taxes  371   254   1,603   951 
Other income (expense), net  (176)  304   (599)  875 
Severance and related charges  251   358   975   759 
Adjusted EBITDA $3,150  $1,172  $11,454  $4,161 
                 


eGain Corporation
Other GAAP to Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Information
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
             
  Three Months Ended
March 31,		 Growth Rates Constant Currency Growth Rates [1]
  2026  2025       
Revenue:               
GAAP SaaS $20,917  $19,563   7%  5%
GAAP professional services  1,582   1,446   9%  9%
Total GAAP revenue $22,499  $21,009   7%  6%
             
Cost of Revenue:               
GAAP SaaS $4,532  $4,594       
Non-GAAP SaaS $4,532  $4,594       
             
GAAP professional services $1,462  $2,129       
Add back:            
Stock-based compensation  (149)  (217)      
Non-GAAP professional services $1,313  $1,912       
             
GAAP total cost of revenue $5,994  $6,723       
Add back:            
Stock-based compensation  (149)  (217)      
Non-GAAP total cost of revenue $5,845  $6,506   (10%)  (10%)
             
Gross Profit:            
Non-GAAP SaaS $16,385  $14,969       
Non-GAAP professional services  269   (466)      
Non-GAAP gross profit $16,654  $14,503   15%  13%
             
Operating expenses:            
GAAP research and development $7,566  $7,514       
Add back:            
Stock-based compensation expense  (369)  (272)      
Non-GAAP research and development $7,197  $7,242   (1%)  (1%)
             
GAAP sales and marketing $4,644  $4,704       
Add back:            
Stock-based compensation expense  (156)  (98)      
Non-GAAP sales and marketing $4,488  $4,606   (3%)  (4%)
             
GAAP general and administrative $2,287  $2,041       
Add back:            
Stock-based compensation expense  (115)  (112)      
Non-GAAP general and administrative $2,172  $1,929   13%  12%
             
GAAP operating expenses $14,497  $14,259       
Add back:            
Stock-based compensation expense  (640)  (482)      
Non-GAAP operating expenses $13,857  $13,777   1%  0%

[1] Constant currency growth rates presented are derived from converting the current period results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars into U.S. Dollars at the exchange rates in effect during the prior period presented rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period.


eGain Corporation
Other GAAP to Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Information
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
             
  Nine Months Ended
March 31,		 Growth Rates Constant Currency Growth Rates [1]
  2026  2025       
Revenue:            
GAAP SaaS $64,616  $60,230   7%  6%
GAAP professional services  4,370   4,967   (12%)  (13%)
Total GAAP revenue $68,986  $65,197   6%  5%
             
Cost of Revenue:            
GAAP SaaS $13,141  $13,742       
Non-GAAP SaaS $13,141  $13,742       
             
GAAP professional services $4,856  $6,327       
Add back:            
Stock-based compensation  (377)  (679)      
Non-GAAP professional services $4,479  $5,648       
             
GAAP total cost of revenue $17,997  $20,069       
Add back:            
Stock-based compensation  (377)  (679)      
Non-GAAP total cost of revenue $17,620  $19,390   (9%)  (9%)
             
Gross Profit:            
Non-GAAP SaaS $51,475  $46,488       
Non-GAAP professional services  (109)  (681)      
Non-GAAP gross profit $51,366  $45,807   12%  11%
             
Operating expenses:            
GAAP research and development $22,158  $22,643       
Add back:            
Stock-based compensation expense  (912)  (523)      
Non-GAAP research and development $21,246  $22,120   (4%)  (4%)
             
GAAP sales and marketing $13,847  $14,715       
Add back:            
Stock-based compensation expense  (382)  (277)      
Non-GAAP sales and marketing $13,465  $14,438   (7%)  (8%)
             
GAAP general and administrative $8,097  $6,584       
Add back:            
Issuance of common stock warrant for services  (1,350)         
Stock-based compensation expense  (286)  (474)      
Non-GAAP general and administrative $6,461  $6,110   6%  5%
             
GAAP operating expenses $44,102  $43,942       
Add back:            
Issuance of common stock warrant for services  (1,350)         
Stock-based compensation expense  (1,580)  (1,274)      
Non-GAAP operating expenses $41,172  $42,668   (4%)  (4%)

[1] Constant currency growth rates presented are derived from converting the current period results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars into U.S. Dollars at the exchange rates in effect during the prior period presented rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period.


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