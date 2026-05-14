XBP Global Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

IRVING, Texas, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBP Global Holdings, Inc. (“XBP Global” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: XBP), a multinational technology and services company orchestrating mission-critical systems that enable hyper-automation and digital transformation, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Highlights

Revenue totaled $197.1 million, a decline of 14.2% year-over-year on a pro forma basis 1

Gross margin was 22.9%, a 70 basis point increase year-over-year on a pro forma basis 1

Net loss of $26.8 million

Normalized EBITDA 2 of $15.6 million, a decrease of 39.9% year-over-year on a pro forma basis 1

of $15.6 million, a decrease of 39.9% year-over-year on a pro forma basis Closed $108.1 million of total TCV, a 68.8% increase year-over-year and 45.1% above the trailing four quarter average 1,3

Closed $27.3 million of new ACV, a 3.7% decrease year-over-year and 4.4% above the trailing four quarter average 1,3

The Company expects to achieve $55 to $60 million in annualized operational efficiencies resulting from Company-wide automation efforts, with a significant portion of the underlying actions implemented during the first half of 2026

The Company expects an approximate 20% reduction in global headcount by the end of 2026, subject to the timing and execution of its automation initiatives compared to year-end 2025, as the Company transitions to a high-productivity, AI-first operating model

Announced approval by XBP’s Board of Directors to initiate a formal process to explore strategic alternatives to enhance value for all stakeholders

Results reflect an ongoing transition in the Company’s operating model, with revenue and earnings trends impacted by legacy contract dynamics, while bookings and pipeline growth are expected to support future performance

“Disciplined management and increased automation have resulted in our third consecutive quarter of margin expansion, and we believe these efforts will support a more substantial uplift in the coming quarters,” said Andrej Jonovic, CEO of XBP Global. “Our sales pipeline is gaining momentum, we are fundamentally altering our operating model through ambitious use of automation, and we expect this to translate to improved margin profile and materially higher revenue per employee in the second half of the year.”

“Separately, we announced today that our Board has approved an exploration of strategic alternatives. We believe this is a necessary step to evaluate opportunities to enhance value for XBP stakeholders, position XBP Global for long-term growth, and create financial flexibility to invest in our core growth engines and AI-first initiatives.”

There can be no assurance that the exploration of strategic alternatives will result in any transaction or other strategic outcome, and the Company has not set a timetable for the completion of this process.

First Quarter 2026 Segment Results 4 :

Revenue (in $'000) Gross Margin Q1 2026 Q1 20254 Y/Y (%) Q1 2026 Q1 20254 Y/Y (%) Applied Workflow Automation $178,426 $204,253 -12.6 % 19.9 % 17.3 % +260 bps Technology 18,706 25,431 -26.4 % 52.4 % 61.7 % -930 bps Total $197,132 $229,686 -14.2 % 22.9 % 22.2 % +70 bps





Below are the notes referenced above:

(1) Pro forma results reflect the combined company as if the Exela Technologies BPA, LLC (together with its subsidiaries and certain affiliates “BPA”) acquisition had occurred on January 1, 2024, and include adjustments to provide period-to-period comparability where the reported results exclude XBP Europe until July 31, 2025. (2) Normalized EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is attached to this release. (3) Total Contract Value (“TCV”) represents the initial estimated revenue related to contracts signed in the period without regard for early termination or revenue recognition rules. Changes to contracts and scope are treated as TCV only to the extent of the incremental new value. New TCV represents TCV attributable to expansion and new scope for existing clients, as well as TCV attributable to new clients. Annual contract value (“ACV”) represents the annualized value of the TCV, calculated by dividing the TCV of each individual contract by its respective duration in years. (4) Presented on a pro forma basis for the combined company, as if the acquisition of BPA had been consummated on January 1, 2024.

Earnings Call and Supplemental Investor Presentation

The Company will host a live conference call at 5:00 pm Eastern Time on May 14, 2026, accompanied by a live webcast. Hosting the call will be Andrej Jonovic, Chief Executive Officer, Dejan Avramovic, Chief Financial Officer, and Mike Shufeldt, Chief Revenue Officer.

Participant Call-In Registration: Participants who wish to join the conference by telephone must register using the following dial-in registration link to receive the dial-in number and a personalized PIN code that will be required to access the call: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIf2fe6a6b62164945946dae9bd02995a5 .

Participant Live Webcast Registration: To access the live webcast, please visit https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/svpo92yg or XBP Global’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.xbpglobal.com/ .

Rebroadcast: Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on XBP Global’s Investor Relations website.

An investor presentation relating to our first quarter 2026 performance will be available at https://investors.xbpglobal.com .

About Pro Forma Financial Information

This press release includes certain pro forma financial information, which is presented for informational purposes only and is not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Pro forma results are presented on an unaudited basis as if the acquisition of BPA had been consummated on January 1, 2024, regardless of the actual closing date.

For financial reporting purposes, BPA is treated as the accounting acquirer, and results exclude XBP Europe until July 31, 2025. As a result, reported results for periods prior to July 31, 2025 are not comparable to previous annual earnings results presented by the Company.

Pro forma financial information is intended to provide investors with a clearer understanding of the underlying performance and trends of the combined business by illustrating the impact of the acquisition on historical results. These results are designed to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and enhance transparency into ongoing operations.

Pro forma information is based on certain assumptions and adjustments, including the elimination of intercompany transactions, acquisition-related costs, and the alignment of accounting policies, as described in the accompanying tables and footnotes. This information is unaudited and does not purport to represent what actual results would have been had the acquisition occurred at the dates indicated, nor does it project future results.

Pro forma financial information should be read in conjunction with historical financial statements, related notes, and the pro forma adjustments and explanatory notes included in this release.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release also includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, Normalized EBITDA, and Pro Forma Normalized EBITDA, which are not prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful supplemental measures; however, investors are encouraged to review the Company’s GAAP results and not rely on any single financial measure.

These measures provide investors with additional insight into financial performance, results of operations, and liquidity, and help facilitate comparisons of underlying business trends across periods. Management uses these measures to evaluate performance consistently by excluding the effects of capital structure (such as varying debt levels, interest expense, and transaction costs from acquisitions).

We define EBITDA as net income (loss), plus taxes, interest expense, and depreciation and amortization. We define Normalized EBITDA as EBITDA plus non-recurring transaction costs, non-cash equity compensation, restructuring and related expenses, loss/(gain) on sale of assets, impairment of goodwill and other non-recurring items such as reorganization items. We define Pro Forma Normalized EBITDA as Normalized EBITDA plus management’s estimates of the impact of the accounting acquisition of XBP Europe and reorganization of BPA, had such transactions occurred at the beginning of the earliest period presented. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to liquidity or financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of these measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income required by GAAP to be recorded in the financial statements. In addition, the determination of which items to exclude or include requires the application of management judgement, and these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

These measures are not required to be uniformly applied, are unaudited, and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and their presentation may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Net loss is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to the non-GAAP measures presented here. For a reconciliation of the comparable GAAP measures to these non-GAAP financial measures, see the schedules attached to this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. These statements include financial forecasts, projections, and other statements about future operations, financial position, business strategy, market opportunities, and trends. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by terms such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “plan,” “targets,” “projects,” “could,” “would,” “continue,” “forecast,” or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates, forecasts, and assumptions that are inherently uncertain and subject to risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. These include, but are not limited to: (1) risks related to the acquisition and related restructuring, including the inability to realize anticipated benefits, disruptions to operations, and costs associated with the acquisition; (2) legal proceedings; (3) failure to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards; (4) competition and market conditions; (5) economic, geopolitical, and regulatory changes; (6) challenges in retaining clients, employees, and suppliers; and (7) other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the “Risk Factors” section of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2025. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. XBP Global undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law. There is no assurance that XBP Global or its subsidiaries will achieve the results projected in these statements.

About XBP Global

XBP Global is a multinational technology and services company powering intelligent workflows for organizations worldwide. With a presence in 20 countries and approximately 10,200 employees, XBP Global partners with over 2,000 clients, including many of the Fortune 100, to orchestrate mission-critical systems that enable hyper-automation.

Our proprietary platforms, agentic AI-driven automation, and deep domain expertise across industries and the public and private sectors enable our clients to entrust us with their most impactful digital transformations and workflows. By combining innovation with execution excellence, XBP Global helps businesses reimagine how they work, transact, and unlock value.

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The information posted on XBP Global’s website and/or via its social media accounts may be deemed material to investors. Accordingly, investors, media and others interested in XBP Global should monitor XBP Global’s website and its social media accounts in addition to XBP Global’s press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

XBP Global Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of March 31, 2026 (Successor) and December 31, 2025 (Successor)

(in thousands of United States dollars except share and per share amounts) Successor Consolidated March 31, 2026

(Unaudited) December 31,

2025 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 28,464 $ 37,113 Restricted cash 24,639 31,553 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $4,927 and $5,660, respectively 130,253 130,281 Related party receivables and prepaid expenses 987 736 Inventories, net 11,385 11,365 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 26,681 28,699 Total current assets 222,409 239,747 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $15,074 and $11,094, respectively 78,055 82,956 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 27,856 30,339 Goodwill 189,881 189,881 Intangible assets, net 335,232 344,080 Other noncurrent assets 18,008 15,094 Total assets $ 871,441 $ 902,097 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 32,260 $ 34,334 Accounts payable 69,775 55,700 Related party payables 4,968 5,343 Income tax payable 5,747 6,158 Accrued liabilities 51,987 47,101 Accrued compensation and benefits 56,892 56,314 Accrued interest 9,374 13,685 Customer deposits 18,359 21,691 Deferred revenue 14,197 11,881 Obligation for claim payment 53,203 55,632 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 4,325 4,390 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 9,592 9,814 Total current liabilities 330,679 322,043 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 348,947 353,267 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 5,818 6,857 Net defined benefit liability 6,161 6,241 Deferred income tax liabilities 48,546 52,595 Long-term income tax liabilities 11,188 10,554 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 20,224 22,530 Other long-term liabilities 37,318 40,671 Total liabilities 808,881 814,758 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 9) Stockholders' Equity Common stock, par value of $0.0001 per share; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 11,768,050 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and 11,755,434 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 12 12 Preferred stock, par value of $0.0001 per share; 20,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025 — — Additional paid in capital 438,406 437,995 Accumulated deficit (377,885 ) (351,123 ) Accumulated other comprehensive profit (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustment 419 (1,263 ) Unrealized pension actuarial gains, net of tax 1,608 1,718 Total accumulated other comprehensive profit 2,027 455 Total stockholders' equity 62,560 87,339 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 871,441 $ 902,097





XBP Global Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated and Combined Statements of Operations

For the three months ended March 31, 2026 (Successor) and March 31, 2025 (Predecessor)

(in thousands of United States dollars except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Successor Predecessor Consolidated Combined and Consolidated Three Months Ended March 31, Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Revenue $ 197,085 $ 190,495 Related party revenue 47 1,484 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 151,897 150,645 Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 42,814 22,262 Depreciation and amortization 14,849 10,535 Related party expense, net 2,653 2,553 Operating profit (loss) (15,081 ) 5,984 Other expense (income), net: Interest expense, net 14,069 23,780 Debt modification and extinguishment costs, net — 109 Sundry expense (income), net (392 ) 1,312 Other income, net (561 ) (23 ) Loss before reorganization items and income taxes (28,197 ) (19,194 ) Reorganization items — (60,845 ) Profit (loss) before income taxes (28,197 ) 41,651 Income tax expense (benefit) (1,435 ) 2,028 Net profit (loss) $ (26,762 ) $ 39,623 Net loss per common share Basic and diluted (2.28 )





XBP Global Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated and Combined Statements of Cash Flows

For the three months ended March 31, 2026 (Successor) and March 31, 2025 (Predecessor)

(in thousands of United States dollars except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Successor Predecessor Consolidated Combined and Consolidated Three Months Ended March 31, Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities Net profit (loss) $ (26,762 ) $ 39,623 Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 14,849 10,535 Original issue discount, debt premium and debt issuance cost amortization 1,832 (17,272 ) Reorganization items — (81,383 ) Interest on BR Exar AR Facility — (669 ) Debt modification and extinguishment loss (gain), net — 109 Provision for credit losses (611 ) 488 Deferred income tax provision (4,182 ) 375 Equity-based compensation expense 484 105 Unrealized foreign currency loss 37 3 Loss on sale of assets 225 — Fair value adjustment for private warrants liability (2 ) — Payment-in-kind interest 1,174 — Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect from acquisitions Accounts receivable 639 (26,379 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,109 ) 1,817 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 9,148 29,181 Related party receivables (payables) (626 ) (185 ) Additions to outsourced contract costs (141 ) (67 ) Net cash used in operating activities (5,045 ) (43,719 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (1,088 ) (1,270 ) Additions to internally developed software (552 ) (506 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 84 3 Net cash used in investing activities (1,556 ) (1,773 ) Cash flows from financing activities Cash paid for debt issuance costs (834 ) (57 ) Cash paid for withholding taxes on vested RSUs (73 ) — Principal payments on finance lease obligations (1,101 ) (1,194 ) Borrowings from other loans 10,236 441 Proceeds from Super Senior Term Loan 4,000 — Proceeds from ABL Facility 133,700 — Repayments on ABL Facility (141,376 ) — Repayment of Second Lien Note (3,250 ) — Proceeds from DIP New Money Loans — 50,000 Borrowing under BR Exar AR Facility — 10,675 Repayments under BR Exar AR Facility (1,440 ) (12,286 ) Borrowing under Amended BR Exar AR Facility 20,000 — Repayments under Amended BR Exar AR Facility (10,290 ) — Repayments on 2028 Term Loan Facilities (817 ) — Principal repayments on senior secured term loans and other loans (17,208 ) (9,326 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (8,453 ) 38,253 Effect of exchange rates on cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents (509 ) 108 Net decrease in cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents (15,563 ) (7,131 ) Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 68,666 64,067 End of period $ 53,103 $ 56,936 Supplemental cash flow data: Income tax payments, net of refunds received $ 1,261 $ 1,219 Interest paid 14,705 4,356 Cash paid for reorganization items — 20,538 Noncash investing and financing activities: Assets acquired through right-of-use arrangements 467 2,315 Amendment fee payable on Amended BR Exar Facility accrued 1,000 — Accrued capital expenditures 46 3





Reconciliation of Revenue and Gross Profit As Reported to Combined Pro Forma Revenue and Gross Profit for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

(in thousands of United States dollars)

(Unaudited)

Q1 2026 Q1 2025 As Reported Revenue $197,132 $191,979 Intercompany Eliminations -1,626 Revenue Adjustment for XBP Europe 39,332 Pro Forma Revenue $197,132 $229,686 As Reported Cost of Revenue $151,897 $150,645 Intercompany Eliminations 1,742 Cost of Revenue Adjustment for XBP Europe 26,308 Pro Forma Cost of Revenue $151,897 $178,693 As Reported Gross Profit $45,235 $41,334 Intercompany Eliminations -3,368 Gross Profit Adjustment for XBP Europe 13,025 Pro Forma Gross Profit $45,235 $50,992





Reconciliation of Net Income to Pro Forma Normalized EBITDA for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

(in thousands of United States dollars)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025 Net income (loss) $ (26,762 ) $ 39,619 XBP Europe Net Loss (4,348 ) Pro Forma Net Income (Loss) $ (26,762 ) $ 35,271 Income tax expense (1,435 ) 2,790 Interest expense (income), net 14,069 25,515 Depreciation and amortization 14,849 11,194 Pro Forma EBITDA $ 721 $ 74,769 Reorganization items 8,616 (60,845 ) Optimization and restructuring expenses (1) 2,731 2,825 Severance 1,327 1,653 Foreign exchange losses, net 746 (71 ) Non-cash equity compensation (2) 484 3,923 Transaction and integration costs (3) 481 23 Restructuring and related expenses 264 - Loss (gain) on sale of assets (4) 225 - EBITDA from Previously Discontinued Operations (5) - 809 Changes in fair value of warrant liability - 2 Payroll tax penalties - 2,770 Debt modification and extinguishment costs (gain), net - 109 Pro Forma Normalized EBITDA $ 15,595 $ 25,966





(1) Represents the annualized run-rate cost savings from optimization and restructuring initiatives implemented during the period. These adjustments reflect the impact as if such cost savings had been realized for the entire period presented. (2) Represents non-cash charges related to stock-based compensation (3) Represents one-time costs associated with restructuring, including professional and legal fees (4) Represents a loss/(gain) recognized on the disposal of property, plant, and equipment and other assets (5) Represents loss related to discontinued operations





Source: XBP Global Holdings, Inc.