XBP Global Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

IRVING, Texas, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBP Global Holdings, Inc. (“XBP Global” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: XBP), a multinational technology and services company orchestrating mission-critical systems that enable hyper-automation and digital transformation, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.
First Quarter 2026 Highlights
- Revenue totaled $197.1 million, a decline of 14.2% year-over-year on a pro forma basis1
- Gross margin was 22.9%, a 70 basis point increase year-over-year on a pro forma basis1
- Net loss of $26.8 million
- Normalized EBITDA2 of $15.6 million, a decrease of 39.9% year-over-year on a pro forma basis1
- Closed $108.1 million of total TCV, a 68.8% increase year-over-year and 45.1% above the trailing four quarter average1,3
- Closed $27.3 million of new ACV, a 3.7% decrease year-over-year and 4.4% above the trailing four quarter average1,3
- The Company expects to achieve $55 to $60 million in annualized operational efficiencies resulting from Company-wide automation efforts, with a significant portion of the underlying actions implemented during the first half of 2026
- The Company expects an approximate 20% reduction in global headcount by the end of 2026, subject to the timing and execution of its automation initiatives compared to year-end 2025, as the Company transitions to a high-productivity, AI-first operating model
- Announced approval by XBP’s Board of Directors to initiate a formal process to explore strategic alternatives to enhance value for all stakeholders
- Results reflect an ongoing transition in the Company’s operating model, with revenue and earnings trends impacted by legacy contract dynamics, while bookings and pipeline growth are expected to support future performance
“Disciplined management and increased automation have resulted in our third consecutive quarter of margin expansion, and we believe these efforts will support a more substantial uplift in the coming quarters,” said Andrej Jonovic, CEO of XBP Global. “Our sales pipeline is gaining momentum, we are fundamentally altering our operating model through ambitious use of automation, and we expect this to translate to improved margin profile and materially higher revenue per employee in the second half of the year.”
“Separately, we announced today that our Board has approved an exploration of strategic alternatives. We believe this is a necessary step to evaluate opportunities to enhance value for XBP stakeholders, position XBP Global for long-term growth, and create financial flexibility to invest in our core growth engines and AI-first initiatives.”
There can be no assurance that the exploration of strategic alternatives will result in any transaction or other strategic outcome, and the Company has not set a timetable for the completion of this process.
First Quarter 2026 Segment Results4:
|Revenue (in $'000)
|Gross Margin
|Q1 2026
|Q1 20254
|Y/Y (%)
|Q1 2026
|Q1 20254
|Y/Y (%)
|Applied Workflow Automation
|$178,426
|$204,253
|-12.6
|%
|19.9
|%
|17.3
|%
|+260 bps
|Technology
|18,706
|25,431
|-26.4
|%
|52.4
|%
|61.7
|%
|-930 bps
|Total
|$197,132
|$229,686
|-14.2
|%
|22.9
|%
|22.2
|%
|+70 bps
|Below are the notes referenced above:
|(1)
|Pro forma results reflect the combined company as if the Exela Technologies BPA, LLC (together with its subsidiaries and certain affiliates “BPA”) acquisition had occurred on January 1, 2024, and include adjustments to provide period-to-period comparability where the reported results exclude XBP Europe until July 31, 2025.
|(2)
|Normalized EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is attached to this release.
|(3)
|Total Contract Value (“TCV”) represents the initial estimated revenue related to contracts signed in the period without regard for early termination or revenue recognition rules. Changes to contracts and scope are treated as TCV only to the extent of the incremental new value. New TCV represents TCV attributable to expansion and new scope for existing clients, as well as TCV attributable to new clients. Annual contract value (“ACV”) represents the annualized value of the TCV, calculated by dividing the TCV of each individual contract by its respective duration in years.
|(4)
|Presented on a pro forma basis for the combined company, as if the acquisition of BPA had been consummated on January 1, 2024.
Earnings Call and Supplemental Investor Presentation
The Company will host a live conference call at 5:00 pm Eastern Time on May 14, 2026, accompanied by a live webcast. Hosting the call will be Andrej Jonovic, Chief Executive Officer, Dejan Avramovic, Chief Financial Officer, and Mike Shufeldt, Chief Revenue Officer.
Participant Call-In Registration: Participants who wish to join the conference by telephone must register using the following dial-in registration link to receive the dial-in number and a personalized PIN code that will be required to access the call: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIf2fe6a6b62164945946dae9bd02995a5.
Participant Live Webcast Registration: To access the live webcast, please visit https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/svpo92yg or XBP Global’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.xbpglobal.com/.
Rebroadcast: Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on XBP Global’s Investor Relations website.
An investor presentation relating to our first quarter 2026 performance will be available at https://investors.xbpglobal.com.
About Pro Forma Financial Information
This press release includes certain pro forma financial information, which is presented for informational purposes only and is not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Pro forma results are presented on an unaudited basis as if the acquisition of BPA had been consummated on January 1, 2024, regardless of the actual closing date.
For financial reporting purposes, BPA is treated as the accounting acquirer, and results exclude XBP Europe until July 31, 2025. As a result, reported results for periods prior to July 31, 2025 are not comparable to previous annual earnings results presented by the Company.
Pro forma financial information is intended to provide investors with a clearer understanding of the underlying performance and trends of the combined business by illustrating the impact of the acquisition on historical results. These results are designed to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and enhance transparency into ongoing operations.
Pro forma information is based on certain assumptions and adjustments, including the elimination of intercompany transactions, acquisition-related costs, and the alignment of accounting policies, as described in the accompanying tables and footnotes. This information is unaudited and does not purport to represent what actual results would have been had the acquisition occurred at the dates indicated, nor does it project future results.
Pro forma financial information should be read in conjunction with historical financial statements, related notes, and the pro forma adjustments and explanatory notes included in this release.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release also includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, Normalized EBITDA, and Pro Forma Normalized EBITDA, which are not prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful supplemental measures; however, investors are encouraged to review the Company’s GAAP results and not rely on any single financial measure.
These measures provide investors with additional insight into financial performance, results of operations, and liquidity, and help facilitate comparisons of underlying business trends across periods. Management uses these measures to evaluate performance consistently by excluding the effects of capital structure (such as varying debt levels, interest expense, and transaction costs from acquisitions).
We define EBITDA as net income (loss), plus taxes, interest expense, and depreciation and amortization. We define Normalized EBITDA as EBITDA plus non-recurring transaction costs, non-cash equity compensation, restructuring and related expenses, loss/(gain) on sale of assets, impairment of goodwill and other non-recurring items such as reorganization items. We define Pro Forma Normalized EBITDA as Normalized EBITDA plus management’s estimates of the impact of the accounting acquisition of XBP Europe and reorganization of BPA, had such transactions occurred at the beginning of the earliest period presented. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to liquidity or financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of these measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income required by GAAP to be recorded in the financial statements. In addition, the determination of which items to exclude or include requires the application of management judgement, and these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
These measures are not required to be uniformly applied, are unaudited, and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and their presentation may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Net loss is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to the non-GAAP measures presented here. For a reconciliation of the comparable GAAP measures to these non-GAAP financial measures, see the schedules attached to this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. These statements include financial forecasts, projections, and other statements about future operations, financial position, business strategy, market opportunities, and trends. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by terms such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “plan,” “targets,” “projects,” “could,” “would,” “continue,” “forecast,” or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates, forecasts, and assumptions that are inherently uncertain and subject to risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. These include, but are not limited to: (1) risks related to the acquisition and related restructuring, including the inability to realize anticipated benefits, disruptions to operations, and costs associated with the acquisition; (2) legal proceedings; (3) failure to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards; (4) competition and market conditions; (5) economic, geopolitical, and regulatory changes; (6) challenges in retaining clients, employees, and suppliers; and (7) other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the “Risk Factors” section of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2025. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. XBP Global undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law. There is no assurance that XBP Global or its subsidiaries will achieve the results projected in these statements.
About XBP Global
XBP Global is a multinational technology and services company powering intelligent workflows for organizations worldwide. With a presence in 20 countries and approximately 10,200 employees, XBP Global partners with over 2,000 clients, including many of the Fortune 100, to orchestrate mission-critical systems that enable hyper-automation.
Our proprietary platforms, agentic AI-driven automation, and deep domain expertise across industries and the public and private sectors enable our clients to entrust us with their most impactful digital transformations and workflows. By combining innovation with execution excellence, XBP Global helps businesses reimagine how they work, transact, and unlock value.
For more news, commentary, and industry perspectives, visit: https://www.xbpglobal.com/
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The information posted on XBP Global’s website and/or via its social media accounts may be deemed material to investors. Accordingly, investors, media and others interested in XBP Global should monitor XBP Global’s website and its social media accounts in addition to XBP Global’s press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.
|XBP Global Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of March 31, 2026 (Successor) and December 31, 2025 (Successor)
(in thousands of United States dollars except share and per share amounts)
|Successor
|Consolidated
|March 31,
|2026
(Unaudited)
|December 31,
2025
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|28,464
|$
|37,113
|Restricted cash
|24,639
|31,553
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $4,927 and $5,660, respectively
|130,253
|130,281
|Related party receivables and prepaid expenses
|987
|736
|Inventories, net
|11,385
|11,365
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|26,681
|28,699
|Total current assets
|222,409
|239,747
|Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $15,074 and $11,094, respectively
|78,055
|82,956
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|27,856
|30,339
|Goodwill
|189,881
|189,881
|Intangible assets, net
|335,232
|344,080
|Other noncurrent assets
|18,008
|15,094
|Total assets
|$
|871,441
|$
|902,097
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities
|Current portion of long-term debt
|$
|32,260
|$
|34,334
|Accounts payable
|69,775
|55,700
|Related party payables
|4,968
|5,343
|Income tax payable
|5,747
|6,158
|Accrued liabilities
|51,987
|47,101
|Accrued compensation and benefits
|56,892
|56,314
|Accrued interest
|9,374
|13,685
|Customer deposits
|18,359
|21,691
|Deferred revenue
|14,197
|11,881
|Obligation for claim payment
|53,203
|55,632
|Current portion of finance lease liabilities
|4,325
|4,390
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|9,592
|9,814
|Total current liabilities
|330,679
|322,043
|Long-term debt, net of current maturities
|348,947
|353,267
|Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion
|5,818
|6,857
|Net defined benefit liability
|6,161
|6,241
|Deferred income tax liabilities
|48,546
|52,595
|Long-term income tax liabilities
|11,188
|10,554
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|20,224
|22,530
|Other long-term liabilities
|37,318
|40,671
|Total liabilities
|808,881
|814,758
|Commitments and Contingencies (Note 9)
|Stockholders' Equity
|Common stock, par value of $0.0001 per share; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 11,768,050 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and 11,755,434 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025
|12
|12
|Preferred stock, par value of $0.0001 per share; 20,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025
|—
|—
|Additional paid in capital
|438,406
|437,995
|Accumulated deficit
|(377,885
|)
|(351,123
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive profit (loss):
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|419
|(1,263
|)
|Unrealized pension actuarial gains, net of tax
|1,608
|1,718
|Total accumulated other comprehensive profit
|2,027
|455
|Total stockholders' equity
|62,560
|87,339
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|871,441
|$
|902,097
|XBP Global Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated and Combined Statements of Operations
For the three months ended March 31, 2026 (Successor) and March 31, 2025 (Predecessor)
(in thousands of United States dollars except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|Successor
|Predecessor
|Consolidated
|Combined and Consolidated
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Revenue
|$
|197,085
|$
|190,495
|Related party revenue
|47
|1,484
|Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
|151,897
|150,645
|Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
|42,814
|22,262
|Depreciation and amortization
|14,849
|10,535
|Related party expense, net
|2,653
|2,553
|Operating profit (loss)
|(15,081
|)
|5,984
|Other expense (income), net:
|Interest expense, net
|14,069
|23,780
|Debt modification and extinguishment costs, net
|—
|109
|Sundry expense (income), net
|(392
|)
|1,312
|Other income, net
|(561
|)
|(23
|)
|Loss before reorganization items and income taxes
|(28,197
|)
|(19,194
|)
|Reorganization items
|—
|(60,845
|)
|Profit (loss) before income taxes
|(28,197
|)
|41,651
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|(1,435
|)
|2,028
|Net profit (loss)
|$
|(26,762
|)
|$
|39,623
|Net loss per common share
|Basic and diluted
|(2.28
|)
|XBP Global Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated and Combined Statements of Cash Flows
For the three months ended March 31, 2026 (Successor) and March 31, 2025 (Predecessor)
(in thousands of United States dollars except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|Successor
|Predecessor
|Consolidated
|Combined and Consolidated
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net profit (loss)
|$
|(26,762
|)
|$
|39,623
|Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to cash used in operating activities
|Depreciation and amortization
|14,849
|10,535
|Original issue discount, debt premium and debt issuance cost amortization
|1,832
|(17,272
|)
|Reorganization items
|—
|(81,383
|)
|Interest on BR Exar AR Facility
|—
|(669
|)
|Debt modification and extinguishment loss (gain), net
|—
|109
|Provision for credit losses
|(611
|)
|488
|Deferred income tax provision
|(4,182
|)
|375
|Equity-based compensation expense
|484
|105
|Unrealized foreign currency loss
|37
|3
|Loss on sale of assets
|225
|—
|Fair value adjustment for private warrants liability
|(2
|)
|—
|Payment-in-kind interest
|1,174
|—
|Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect from acquisitions
|Accounts receivable
|639
|(26,379
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(1,109
|)
|1,817
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|9,148
|29,181
|Related party receivables (payables)
|(626
|)
|(185
|)
|Additions to outsourced contract costs
|(141
|)
|(67
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(5,045
|)
|(43,719
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|(1,088
|)
|(1,270
|)
|Additions to internally developed software
|(552
|)
|(506
|)
|Proceeds from sale of assets
|84
|3
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(1,556
|)
|(1,773
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Cash paid for debt issuance costs
|(834
|)
|(57
|)
|Cash paid for withholding taxes on vested RSUs
|(73
|)
|—
|Principal payments on finance lease obligations
|(1,101
|)
|(1,194
|)
|Borrowings from other loans
|10,236
|441
|Proceeds from Super Senior Term Loan
|4,000
|—
|Proceeds from ABL Facility
|133,700
|—
|Repayments on ABL Facility
|(141,376
|)
|—
|Repayment of Second Lien Note
|(3,250
|)
|—
|Proceeds from DIP New Money Loans
|—
|50,000
|Borrowing under BR Exar AR Facility
|—
|10,675
|Repayments under BR Exar AR Facility
|(1,440
|)
|(12,286
|)
|Borrowing under Amended BR Exar AR Facility
|20,000
|—
|Repayments under Amended BR Exar AR Facility
|(10,290
|)
|—
|Repayments on 2028 Term Loan Facilities
|(817
|)
|—
|Principal repayments on senior secured term loans and other loans
|(17,208
|)
|(9,326
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|(8,453
|)
|38,253
|Effect of exchange rates on cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents
|(509
|)
|108
|Net decrease in cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents
|(15,563
|)
|(7,131
|)
|Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents
|Beginning of period
|68,666
|64,067
|End of period
|$
|53,103
|$
|56,936
|Supplemental cash flow data:
|Income tax payments, net of refunds received
|$
|1,261
|$
|1,219
|Interest paid
|14,705
|4,356
|Cash paid for reorganization items
|—
|20,538
|Noncash investing and financing activities:
|Assets acquired through right-of-use arrangements
|467
|2,315
|Amendment fee payable on Amended BR Exar Facility accrued
|1,000
|—
|Accrued capital expenditures
|46
|3
|Reconciliation of Revenue and Gross Profit As Reported to Combined Pro Forma Revenue and Gross Profit for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026
(in thousands of United States dollars)
(Unaudited)
|Q1 2026
|Q1 2025
|As Reported Revenue
|$197,132
|$191,979
|Intercompany Eliminations
|-1,626
|Revenue Adjustment for XBP Europe
|39,332
|Pro Forma Revenue
|$197,132
|$229,686
|As Reported Cost of Revenue
|$151,897
|$150,645
|Intercompany Eliminations
|1,742
|Cost of Revenue Adjustment for XBP Europe
|26,308
|Pro Forma Cost of Revenue
|$151,897
|$178,693
|As Reported Gross Profit
|$45,235
|$41,334
|Intercompany Eliminations
|-3,368
|Gross Profit Adjustment for XBP Europe
|13,025
|Pro Forma Gross Profit
|$45,235
|$50,992
|Reconciliation of Net Income to Pro Forma Normalized EBITDA for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026
(in thousands of United States dollars)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2026
|March 31, 2025
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(26,762
|)
|$
|39,619
|XBP Europe Net Loss
|(4,348
|)
|Pro Forma Net Income (Loss)
|$
|(26,762
|)
|$
|35,271
|Income tax expense
|(1,435
|)
|2,790
|Interest expense (income), net
|14,069
|25,515
|Depreciation and amortization
|14,849
|11,194
|Pro Forma EBITDA
|$
|721
|$
|74,769
|Reorganization items
|8,616
|(60,845
|)
|Optimization and restructuring expenses (1)
|2,731
|2,825
|Severance
|1,327
|1,653
|Foreign exchange losses, net
|746
|(71
|)
|Non-cash equity compensation (2)
|484
|3,923
|Transaction and integration costs (3)
|481
|23
|Restructuring and related expenses
|264
|-
|Loss (gain) on sale of assets (4)
|225
|-
|EBITDA from Previously Discontinued Operations (5)
|-
|809
|Changes in fair value of warrant liability
|-
|2
|Payroll tax penalties
|-
|2,770
|Debt modification and extinguishment costs (gain), net
|-
|109
|Pro Forma Normalized EBITDA
|$
|15,595
|$
|25,966
|(1)
|Represents the annualized run-rate cost savings from optimization and restructuring initiatives implemented during the period. These adjustments reflect the impact as if such cost savings had been realized for the entire period presented.
|(2)
|Represents non-cash charges related to stock-based compensation
|(3)
|Represents one-time costs associated with restructuring, including professional and legal fees
|(4)
|Represents a loss/(gain) recognized on the disposal of property, plant, and equipment and other assets
|(5)
|Represents loss related to discontinued operations
Source: XBP Global Holdings, Inc.