Nasdaq Announces 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has scheduled its 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders for June 10, 2026, at 8:00 AM ET. The virtual meeting website can be accessed 15 minutes prior to the meeting by visiting: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NDAQ2026.

Shareholders of record as of April 13, 2026 will be eligible to vote and participate in the Annual Meeting. Nasdaq’s 2026 Proxy Statement and 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K are available at ir.nasdaq.com or proxyvote.com. The Proxy Statement contains information on voting and virtual attendance procedures.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading technology platform that powers the world’s economies. We architect the infrastructure of the world’s most modern markets, power the innovation economy, and build trust in the financial system. We empower economic opportunity by designing and deploying advanced technology, data, and intelligence solutions that enable our clients to capture opportunities, navigate risk, and strengthen resilience. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Relations Contact:

David Lurie

+1.914.538.0533

David.Lurie@Nasdaq.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ato Garrett

+1.212.401.8737

Ato.Garrett@Nasdaq.com

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