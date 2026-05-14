The Benchmark Company Announces Digital Assets Summit in New York City

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Benchmark Company, a subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc. (“StoneX”; NASDAQ: SNEX), is pleased to announce its Digital Assets Summit in New York City on Thursday, May 27, 2026. This exclusive in-person event will connect dynamic public and private companies from the digital assets and crypto sector with Benchmark and StoneX’s network of institutional investors.

The program will feature expert-led panel discussions touching on numerous topics, including Real-World Asset Tokenization, Stablecoin Payments, Crypto Trading Infrastructure, Digital Lending, Crypto Asset Management and more. The event will also include pre-scheduled one-on-one meetings, providing investors with the opportunity to engage directly with senior management teams offering strategic perspectives on the sector.

“We’re thrilled to host our upcoming Digital Assets Summit and bring together a curated group of leading digital asset companies and institutional investors in a highly engaging setting,” said Benchmark President Richard Messina. “We’re especially excited to be partnering with the StoneX Digital Assets and EDG teams for this event and we look forward to delivering a differentiated program that offers meaningful access, timely insight, and thoughtful dialogue across the evolving digital assets landscape,” Messina added.

What:

Benchmark-StoneX Digital Assets Summit

Where and When:

601 Lexington Avenue

New York, NY 10022

Thursday, May 27, 2026

Participating Companies include: Abra Financial Holdings (Private), Anchorage Digital (Private), Ava Labs (AVAX), Bakkt Inc (BKKT), Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR), Blockdaemon (Private), Blockware Solutions (Private), Bullish Exchange (BLSH), C1 Fund Inc. (CFND), Canaan Inc. (CAN), Chaince Digital Holdings (CD), Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN), Copper Group (Private), DeFi Technologies Inc. (DEFT), Douro Labs (Private), Exodus Movement (EXOD), Fireblocks (Private), Fortitude Mining (Private), Forum Markets, Incorporated (FRMM), Galaxy Digital Inc (GLXY), Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), Maple Finance (Private), Ondo Finance (Private), OwlTing (OWLS), Polygon Labs (Private), Securitize / Cantor Equity Partners II, Inc. (CEPT), Streamex Corp. (STEX), Swan Bitcoin (Private), Talos (Private), Two Prime (Private), and zerohash (Private)

To register, please use this link or contact your Benchmark or StoneX representative.

About The Benchmark Company

The Benchmark Company, a subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SNEX), is an institutionally focused, research driven, sales trading and investment banking firm. We were founded in 1988 and are headquartered in New York City. Our focus is on fostering the long-term success of our corporate clients through raising capital, providing strategic advisory services, generating insightful research and developing institutional sponsorship by leveraging the firm’s sales, trading and equity research capabilities. https://www.benchmarkcompany.com.

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high-touch service, and deep expertise. The company strives to be its clients' trusted partner, providing its network, products, and services to help them pursue business opportunities, manage market risks, make informed investment decisions, and improve their business performance.

A Fortune 50 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its more than 5,400+ employees serve over 80,000+ commercial, institutional, and payments clients, as well as more than 260,000 retail accounts, across more than 80 offices on six continents. Further information is available at www.stonex.com.

Media inquiries:

Dana S. Grosser

Global Head of Corporate Communications

media@stonex.com

(646) 984-1967

SNEX-G

Member FINRA/SIPC