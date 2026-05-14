Daily Journal Corporation Announces Second Quarter and First Half Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

 | Source: Daily Journal Daily Journal

Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Total Revenue of $22.7 Million, Reflecting a 25% Increase
Year Over Year
First Half Fiscal 2026 Total Revenue of $42.3 Million, Reflecting
an 18% Increase Year Over Year

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daily Journal Corporation (Nasdaq: DJCO), a publishing and technology company, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended March 31, 2026. Total consolidated revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 was $22.7 million, representing a 25.0% increase from the $18.2 million reported in the prior-year quarter, driven primarily by strong growth at Journal Technologies, Inc. (JTI). Total consolidated revenue for the first half of fiscal 2026 was $42.3 million, a 17.8% increase from $35.9 million in the prior-year period.

“Journal Technologies delivered strong revenue growth in the second quarter, with total JTI revenue increasing 32% year over year, reflecting continued expansion of e-filing and public service fees, higher recurring license and maintenance revenues, and increased consulting activity, said Steven Myhill-Jones, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Daily Journal Corporation. For the first half of fiscal 2026, JTI revenue grew 22% over the prior-year period. Income from operations improved significantly in both the quarter and the first half, reflecting the operating leverage in our technology business as it continues to scale. As always, our consolidated reported net results were materially impacted by mark-to-market changes in our investment portfolio, which reflects broad market movements rather than the underlying performance of our operating businesses.

Financial Highlights:

  • Total consolidated revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2026 was $22.7 million, representing a 25.0% increase from the $18.2 million reported in the prior-year quarter.
  • Journal Technologies reported revenue of $18.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, a 32.2% increase from the $13.8 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Growth was driven by increases in other public service fees, consulting fees, and license and maintenance fees. For the six months ended March 31, 2026, Journal Technologies revenue was $33.4 million, a 22.0% increase from $27.4 million in the prior-year period.
  • The Traditional Business reported advertising and circulation revenues of $4.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, a 2.3% increase from $4.4 million in the prior-year quarter. For the six months ended March 31, 2026, Traditional Business revenue was $8.8 million, a 4.2% increase from $8.5 million in the prior-year period.
  • Income from operations for the three months ended March 31, 2026 was $3.0 million, compared to $1.0 million in the prior-year quarter, reflecting strong revenue growth and operating leverage. For the six months ended March 31, 2026, income from operations was $3.5 million, compared to $1.7 million in the prior-year period.
  • Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2026 was $34.6 million, or ($25.14) per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $44.7 million, or $32.43 per basic and diluted share, in the prior-year quarter. The year-over-year change was primarily driven by net unrealized losses on marketable securities of $51.2 million, representing a pre-tax impact of approximately ($37.17) per basic and diluted share, compared to net unrealized gains of $59.4 million in the prior-year quarter, representing a pre-tax gain of approximately $43.11 per basic and diluted share.
  • Net loss for the six months ended March 31, 2026 was $42.6 million, or ($30.93) per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $55.6 million, or $40.34 per basic and diluted share, in the prior-year period. The year-over-year change was primarily driven by net unrealized losses on marketable securities of $62.9 million in the current period, representing a pre-tax impact of approximately ($45.6) per basic and diluted share, compared to net unrealized gains of $72.8 million in the prior-year period, representing a pre-tax gain of approximately $52.9 per basic and diluted share.
  • As of March 31, 2026, the Company’s marketable securities had a total fair market value of $430.1 million and included accumulated pretax unrealized gains of $291.0 million.
  • Net cash used in operating activities during the three months ended March 31, 2026 was $2.2 million, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $1.6 million during the prior-year quarter.

About Daily Journal Corporation

Daily Journal Corporation, based in Los Angeles, publishes news for California and Arizona, produces specialized publications, and handles public notice advertising. Its subsidiary, Journal Technologies, Inc., provides case management software to courts, justice agencies, and government organizations across about 37 states and internationally, supporting electronic case management and related online services like e-filing and fee payments.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future events or results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Words such as “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “should,” “believes,” “will,” “plans,” “estimates,” “may,” variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For further information please contact us at:  
ir@dailyjournal.com

DAILY JOURNAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(In thousands except share amounts)
       
  March 31, 2026  September 30, 2025 
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $20,579  $20,569 
Restricted cash  2,309   2,269 
Marketable securities at fair value  430,108   492,995 
Accounts receivable, net  13,609   21,011 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  2,236   959 
Assets held for sale  3,461    
       Total current assets  472,302   537,803 
Property and equipment, net  5,431   8,930 
Non-qualified deferred compensation plan – trust account asset value  2,207   1,385 
Total assets $479,940  $548,118 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $7,736  $7,071 
Accrued liabilities  6,044   12,518 
Note payable collateralized by real estate  171   169 
Income taxes payable  278   879 
Deferred revenue  16,394   18,169 
       Total current liabilities  30,623   38,806 
Investment margin account borrowings  20,000   22,000 
Long-term note payable collateralized by real estate  701   787 
Long-term deferred revenue  835   994 
Long-term accrued liabilities  4,486   5,547 
Accrued non-qualified deferred compensation  2,239   1,590 
Deferred income taxes  72,540   87,333 
Total liabilities  131,424   157,057 
         
Stockholders’ Equity        
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 1,805,149 and 1,805,053 shares issued, and 427,427 and 427,627 treasury shares, and 1,377,722 and 1,377,426 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and September 30, 2025, respectively.  14   14 
Additional paid-in capital  2,178   2,097 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (9)   
Retained earnings  346,333   388,950 
       Total stockholders’ equity  348,516   391,061 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $479,940  $548,118 


DAILY JOURNAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
       
  Three Months Ended March 31,  Six Months Ended March 31, 
  2026  2025  2026  2025 
Revenues                
Advertising $3,377  $3,333  $6,642  $6,344 
Circulation  1,102   1,047   2,187   2,127 
Licensing and maintenance fees  8,531   7,501   17,038   15,026 
Consulting fees  4,914   2,664   7,074   5,263 
Other public service fees  4,793   3,631   9,314   7,120 
    Total revenues  22,717   18,176   42,255   35,880 
Operating expenses:                
Salaries and employee benefits  13,068   12,321   26,039   24,196 
Agency commissions  335   385   663   684 
Outside services  1,735   1,802   4,311   3,612 
Postage and delivery expenses  333   185   524   384 
Newsprint and printing expenses  150   191   314   355 
Equipment maintenance and software  113   441   276   1,043 
Credit card merchant discount fees  626   528   1,226   1,093 
Other general and administrative expenses  3,368   1,360   5,436   2,808 
     Total operating expenses  19,728   17,213   38,789   34,175 
Income from operations  2,989   963   3,466   1,705 
Other income (expenses)                
Dividends and interest income  1,303   1,178   2,605   2,362 
Net unrealized gains (losses) on marketable securities  (51,208)  59,386   (62,887)  72,799 
Net unrealized gains (losses) on non-qualified compensation plan  34   (3)  83   (53)
Interest expense  (208)  (351)  (463)  (745)
Other income  86   97   95   97 
Income (loss) before taxes  (47,004)  61,270   (57,101)  76,165 
Income tax benefit (expense)  12,364   (16,600)  14,484   (20,600)
Net income (loss)  (34,640)  44,670   (42,617)  55,565 
Other comprehensive loss:                
Foreign currency translation adjustments  (9)     (9)   
Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $(34,649) $44,670  $(42,626) $55,565 
                 
Earnings (losses) per share:                
Basic $(25.14) $32.43  $(30.93) $40.34 
Diluted $(25.14) $32.43  $(30.93) $40.34 
                 
Shares used in computing earnings (losses) per share:                
Basic  1,377,722   1,377,426   1,377,722   1,377,268 
Diluted  1,377,722   1,377,426   1,377,722   1,377,268 

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