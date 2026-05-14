Key N Go Mobile Locksmith Earns Perfect 5-Star Rating, Reinforcing Position as Top Locksmith in Boynton Beach

Boynton Beach, FL, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key N Go Mobile Locksmith has earned a perfect 5-star rating across Google and multiple review platforms, reinforcing its position as a top locksmith in Boynton Beach and the surrounding Palm Beach County communities. The rating reflects consistent customer satisfaction across the company's core services, including car key replacement, transponder key programming, lock rekeying, and emergency lockouts — all performed on-site at the customer's location.

Gustavo cutting a car key

Founded by Gustavo Esquinca, Key N Go operates as a fully mobile locksmith service, meaning every job is completed at the customer's home, workplace, or roadside location. Drivers and homeowners across Boynton Beach, Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Lake Worth Beach, and West Palm Beach have credited the company's upfront pricing, fast response, and no-dealership-required approach as the reason behind the reviews.

"Every 5-star review we've earned comes down to one thing — we show up fully equipped and we're straight with people on price before we start," said Gustavo Esquinca, owner of Key N Go Mobile Locksmith. "Car key replacement especially tends to catch people off guard at the dealership. We do the same job on-site, usually faster, and without the towing cost or the wait."

Car key replacement has emerged as one of the company's most in-demand services across Palm Beach County. Key N Go carries the equipment to cut and program transponder keys, smart keys, and key fobs for most domestic, foreign, and German vehicles — including BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Ford, Toyota, Honda, and Chevrolet — directly at the customer's location. For high-security European models requiring EEPROM-level programming, Esquinca's team performs the service on-site without requiring a dealership visit.

Customers requiring a replacement key can schedule service across the company's full service area, which extends throughout South Palm Beach County including Atlantis, Greenacres, Hypoluxo, Lantana, Palm Springs, and Riviera Beach. All car key replacement and locksmith services are backed by a 30-day warranty on parts and labor.

Key N Go is verified by the Fair Trade Locksmith Directory and listed on 1-800-Unlocks, the national locksmith marketplace connecting consumers with verified local locksmiths. Services are offered in English and Spanish.

Full details on Key N Go's car key replacement service, including supported vehicle types and how to request service, are available at https://keyngolocksmith.com/car-key-replacement/.

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About Key N Go Mobile Locksmith

Key N Go Mobile Locksmith is a licensed, mobile-only locksmith service based in Boynton Beach, Florida. Founded by Gustavo Esquinca, the company provides automotive, residential, and commercial locksmith services throughout Palm Beach County. Key N Go is verified by the Fair Trade Locksmith Directory and listed on 1-800-Unlocks. Services are available in English and Spanish.

Key N Go Mobile Locksmith - coming to you!

About Key N Go Mobile Locksmith

Key N Go Mobile Locksmith is your premier mobile locksmith solution for the greater Boynton Beach area. We bring comprehensive automotive, residential, and commercial locksmith services directly to you, eliminating the need for towing or a trip to a store. Whether you need car key replacement, a new smart lock installed at home, or a complete master key system for your business, our expert team provides reliable and efficient service on-site. We are committed to transparent service and quality workmanship for every customer.

Press Inquiries

Gustavo Esquinca

info [at] keyngolocksmith.com

561-945-1355

https://keyngolocksmith.com/

6528 Bayhill Terrace

Boynton Beach, FL, 33437