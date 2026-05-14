United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) (the “Company”), reported that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on July 3, 2026 to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2026.

About United Community

United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top-100 U.S. financial institution committed to building stronger communities and improving the financial health and well-being of its customers. United Community offers a full range of banking, mortgage and wealth management services. As of March 31, 2026, United Community Banks, Inc. had $28.2 billion in assets and operated 200 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The Company also manages a nationally recognized SBA lending franchise and an equipment finance subsidiary, extending its reach to businesses across the country. United Community is the most awarded bank in the Southeast for Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction by J.D. Power, earning more awards than any other bank in the region, including recognition in 12 of the last 17 years. The Company has also been named one of the “Best Banks to Work For” by American Banker for nine consecutive years. In commercial banking, United Community earned multiple 2026 Greenwich Best Bank awards for Small Business Banking. Forbes has consistently named United Community among the World’s Best and America’s Best Banks. Learn more at ucbi.com.

For more information:

Jefferson Harralson

Chief Financial Officer

(864) 240-6208

Jefferson_Harralson@ucbi.com