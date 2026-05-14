The Revere: DC’s First Modernist Landmark, Uncovered

WASHINGTON, D.C., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duball 1201 NW LLC, is pleased to unveil the name and branding for its upcoming boutique apartment community located at 1201 Connecticut Ave. NW, named the Revere. The community’s name honors a statue of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow—located in the pocket park across the street—whose celebrated poem immortalized Paul Revere’s midnight ride.

Built in 1941 and designed by acclaimed architect William Lescaze, 1201 Connecticut Avenue is world-renowned as a landmark of Modernist architecture. Duball's endeavor will restore elements of the building's original façade and design features, hidden for decades by a 1980s renovation, while reimagining it as a boutique residential community. The architectural restoration is led by Maurice Walters Architects, with interiors and brand identity by Akseizer Design Group.

“Revere is truly one of a kind. We've taken one of Washington's most architecturally significant modernist buildings and reimagined it as a boutique community where history and modern living coexist beautifully,” Austin Gabel, Executive Vice President Acquisitions & Development, Duball, said. “We couldn't be prouder of what our team and partners are curating, and we can't wait for the residents to experience it themselves.”

When completed, Revere will be comprised of 160 apartment residences available in studio, one-, two-, and two-bedroom with den floorplans. The top two residential floors will have penthouse units including sweeping terraces, panelized upgraded appliances, and staggering views of Washington D.C. landmarks Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle, Embassy Row, and the Connecticut Ave. corridor. Each floor will feature expansive windows that will allow an abundance of natural light and city views. Additionally, portions of the building’s façade have been pulled back to provide comfortable balconies and terrace spaces for many residences.

Revere will have refined interiors that include chef’s kitchens with quartz countertops and custom cabinetry, walnut millwork and designer finishes throughout, in-home washers and dryers, and double-glazed windows for peace and quiet.

Fifty-five percent of the homes will have either terraces or balconies, and certain studios will have Ori Cloud Beds that maximize unit efficiency.

Revere's rooftop is the crown jewel of the community, featuring a waterfall pool edge with a relaxing sun shelf, a sprawling terrace, and a fireplace lounge. Residents can also host dinners in the private dining room inclusive of a chef’s kitchen or host parties in rooftop clubroom and wet bar.

For those focused on wellness and recreation, Revere offers a state-of-the-art fitness center, a yoga studio inclusive of professional Pilates reformers, and a speakeasy-inspired game lounge including a best-in-class golf simulator. Practical amenities include co-working spaces and conference rooms for the remote worker, 24/7 concierge services, secure package room, and resident bike storage.

Revere sits in the heart of Dupont Circle right next to the historic Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle. With a Walk Score of 99, the neighborhood is a hub of all things D.C., with access to the neighborhood’s dining and retail, cultural events, Embassy Row, farmers markets, and nightlife. The building is located between the Dupont Circle and Farragut North Red Line Metro stations, as well as the Orange, Blue and Silver Lines via Farragut West, and just blocks from the White House.

This is a community where residents can Revere the Past, Embrace the Present.

Revere is scheduled to begin pre-leasing in late 2026 with move-ins beginning in early 2027. For more information, please visit livereveredc.com.

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About Duball

Duball, LLC, founded in 2004, is a Washington, DC metropolitan based real estate development and investment firm specializing in exceptionally located mixed-use real estate development projects within the Washington metropolitan region. Duball’s portfolio includes major redevelopment projects in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia with total asset value exceeding $1.25 billion. Duball has proven experience as both an owner/developer and third-party master developer.

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