Talen Energy Announces Credit Facility Refinancing Transactions

HOUSTON, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talen Energy Corporation (“TEC,” “we” or “our”) (NASDAQ: TLN) announced today that Talen Energy Supply, LLC (“TES” or the “Company”), a direct wholly owned subsidiary of TEC, has entered into several financing transactions (the “Transactions”) designed to optimize the Company’s debt structure and financing costs. The Transactions include: (i) repricing the Company’s existing $846 million senior secured term loan B facility due May 2030 to reduce the current interest rate margin to SOFR plus 175 basis points and extending its maturity from May 2030 to November 2032 and (ii) repricing the Company’s existing $839 million senior secured term loan B facility due December 2031 to reduce the current interest rate margin to SOFR plus 175 basis points. The Transactions, together with the Company’s recent redemption of its outstanding 8.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2030, are expected to result in annual interest savings to Talen of approximately $47 million.

“We are committed to capital discipline and creating shareholder value,” said Talen Chief Financial Officer Cole Muller. “The Transactions strengthen our line of sight to delivering more than $40 per share of annual free cash flow by 2028. Longer term, we are excited about our differentiated position and look forward to growing into significant contracted cash flows along with executing on additional growth opportunities.”

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Talen

Talen Energy (NASDAQ: TLN) is a leading independent power producer and energy infrastructure company dedicated to powering the future. We own and operate approximately 13.1 gigawatts of power infrastructure in the United States, including 2.2 gigawatts of nuclear power and a significant dispatchable fossil fleet. We produce and sell electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale U.S. power markets, with our generation fleet principally located in the Mid-Atlantic, Ohio and Montana. Our team is committed to generating power safely and reliably and delivering the most value per megawatt produced. Talen is also powering the digital infrastructure revolution. We are well-positioned to serve this growing industry, as artificial intelligence data centers increasingly demand more reliable power. Talen is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit https://www.talenenergy.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this communication, or incorporated by reference into this communication, are forward-looking statements. Throughout this communication, we have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” or other forms of these words or similar words or expressions or the negative thereof, although not all forward-looking statements contain these terms. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions concerning, among other things, the proposed Lawrenceburg, Waterford and Darby acquisitions, including the financing, expected timing and completion (including required regulatory approvals), and anticipated impacts thereof, the integration of and anticipated benefits from the recent Freedom and Guernsey acquisitions, earnings, litigation, regulatory matters, hedging, liquidity and capital resources, accounting matters, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, shareholder returns and underlying assumptions. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our future business, financial condition, results of operations or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this communication. All of our forward-looking statements include assumptions underlying or relating to such statements that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations and are subject to numerous factors that present considerable risks and uncertainties.

Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations:

Sergio Castro

Vice President & Treasurer

InvestorRelations@talenenergy.com

Media:

Taryne Williams

Director, Corporate Communications

Taryne.Williams@talenenergy.com