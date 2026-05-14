MeiraGTx Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

LONDON and NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeiraGTx Holdings plc (Nasdaq: MGTX), a vertically integrated, clinical-stage genetic medicines company, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors approved equity awards to Penny Fleck in connection with her employment with the Company as Chief Development Officer. The equity awards were granted as an inducement material to the new employee entering employment with MeiraGTx in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Ms. Fleck received equity awards comprised of (i) non-qualified stock options to purchase 100,000 shares of the Company’s ordinary shares with an exercise price equal to $9.97, 25% of which will vest and become exercisable on the first anniversary of Ms. Fleck’s start date, with the remaining underlying shares vesting in 36 substantially equal installments each month thereafter, subject to Ms. Fleck’s continued employment with the Company through each applicable vesting date and (ii) 100,000 time-based restricted stock units (“RSUs”), with 50% of the RSUs vesting on the second anniversary of Ms. Fleck’s start date and 25% of the RSUs vesting on each of the third and fourth anniversaries of Ms. Fleck’s start date, subject to Ms. Fleck’s continued employment with the Company through each applicable vesting date.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx (Nasdaq: MGTX) is a vertically integrated, clinical-stage genetic medicines company with a broad pipeline with four late-stage clinical programs. Each of these programs uses local delivery of small doses, resulting in disease-modifying effects in both inherited and more common diseases, in the eye, Parkinson’s disease, and radiation-induced xerostomia. MeiraGTx uses its innovative technology in optimization of capsids, promoters, and novel translational control elements to develop best-in-class, potent, safe viral vectors. MeiraGTx’s broad pipeline is supported by end-to-end in-house manufacturing. MeiraGTx has built the most comprehensive manufacturing capabilities in the industry, including two that are licensed for GMP viral vector production and a GMP QC facility with clinical and commercial licensure. In addition, MeiraGTx has developed a proprietary manufacturing platform process over 9 years based on more than 20 different viral vectors with leading yield and quality aspects and commercial readiness. Uniquely, MeiraGTx has developed a novel technology for in vivo delivery of any biologic therapeutic using oral small molecules. This transformative riboswitch gene regulation technology allows precise, dose-responsive control of gene expression by oral small molecules. MeiraGTx is focusing the riboswitch platform on the regulated in vivo delivery of metabolic peptides, including GLP-1, GIP, Glucagon, Amylin, PYY, and Leptin, as well as cell therapy, CAR-T for liquid and solid tumors and autoimmune diseases, and additionally, PNS targets addressing long-term intractable pain. MeiraGTx has developed the technology to apply genetic medicine to common diseases, increasing efficacy, addressing novel targets, and expanding access in some of the largest disease areas where the unmet need remains high.

For more information, please visit www.meiragtx.com.



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