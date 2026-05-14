Westgate Resorts Wins Top Industry Award for Philanthropy and Seven Additional Honors at 2026 ARDA Awards

ACE Philanthropic Award presented to Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo for community engagement

Westgate also received awards for customer service, IT and experience design programs





ORLANDO, Fla., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westgate Resorts today announced it was recognized with the prestigious ARDA ACE Philanthropic Award and seven additional awards at the timeshare industry’s annual ARDA Spring Conference in Las Vegas.

Westgate River Ranch Resort and Rodeo was honored with the ACE Philanthropic Award in recognition of the measurable, community-centered impact led by the Lake Wales, Florida, resort. The award highlights the resort’s “Hire Me Inclusive Internship Program,” an initiative launched by General Manager Jim Szabo in partnership with two local schools to provide paid, hands-on work experience for students on the autism spectrum, while strengthening pathways to long-term employment.

In 2025, up to 40 students participated as trained “Swag Ambassadors,” gaining real-world skills through guest-facing and operational roles supported by structured coaching and mentorship. The program is complemented by broader regional initiatives including the weekly Moonshine Market, which supports local farmers and small businesses, and sustainability education through the resort’s Animal Rehabilitation and Regenerative Hay Programs. Together, these efforts reflect Westgate’s commitment to inclusive workforce development, economic vitality, and environmental stewardship in the communities it serves.

Additional ARDA Awards were presented to top teams, projects and individuals from across the company:

Amenities: Mystery Fun House Arcade Experience

Vibrantly inhabiting an expansive 21,000 square foot setting, the Mystery Fun House Arcade Experience transformed what was once a traditional arcade concept into a dynamic, multi-zone environment. The immersive experience was created to welcome guests of all generations to explore, engage, and create core memories together through innovative fun.





Vibrantly inhabiting an expansive 21,000 square foot setting, the Mystery Fun House Arcade Experience transformed what was once a traditional arcade concept into a dynamic, multi-zone environment. The immersive experience was created to welcome guests of all generations to explore, engage, and create core memories together through innovative fun. Newsletter: Westgate Owner Newsletter

Moving beyond the traditional sales brochure, the Owner newsletter serves as a comprehensive resource that blends editorial storytelling with actionable ownership updates. Each edition is carefully curated to balance new feature announcements, resort renovations, and benefit reminders with engaging lifestyle content.





Moving beyond the traditional sales brochure, the Owner newsletter serves as a comprehensive resource that blends editorial storytelling with actionable ownership updates. Each edition is carefully curated to balance new feature announcements, resort renovations, and benefit reminders with engaging lifestyle content. Owner Engagement or Communications Campaign: WOW Loyalty Program Seminars

To maximize the program’s impact, the WOW Loyalty team launched an interactive webinar series specifically designed to bridge the gap between benefit awareness and utilization. By addressing frequently asked questions in a concise, 30-minute format, the series empowers over 600,000 members – ranging from non-timeshare guests to Elite-tier Owners to unlock the full value of their membership.





To maximize the program’s impact, the WOW Loyalty team launched an interactive webinar series specifically designed to bridge the gap between benefit awareness and utilization. By addressing frequently asked questions in a concise, 30-minute format, the series empowers over 600,000 members – ranging from non-timeshare guests to Elite-tier Owners to unlock the full value of their membership. Resort Operations Team Member: Marlyn Bustillo

Marlyn assisted the Westgate Palace Resort in improving guest feedback and team member engagement by setting up the Front Desk Team for success and reducing turnover.





Marlyn assisted the Westgate Palace Resort in improving guest feedback and team member engagement by setting up the Front Desk Team for success and reducing turnover. Marketing Programs: Westgate Resorts and Chuck E. Cheese Partnership

The two companies launched a groundbreaking strategic partnership that has reshaped how families discover, book, and enjoy memorable experiences.





The two companies launched a groundbreaking strategic partnership that has reshaped how families discover, book, and enjoy memorable experiences. Sales Training Team: Westgate Las Vegas Sales Training Team

Sales Team Members at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort are fully immersed in a culture of high performance, accountability, and support. This streamlined approach -- from recruitment to onboarding -- ensures every individual feels part of the team from day one and is equipped to excel.





Sales Team Members at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort are fully immersed in a culture of high performance, accountability, and support. This streamlined approach -- from recruitment to onboarding -- ensures every individual feels part of the team from day one and is equipped to excel. Technology Team: Westgate IT Department

This exemplary cross-functional IT department delivered the comprehensive design, development, and roll-out of a new companywide resort operations application at all core properties in the organization’s resort portfolio.





In the past year, the company announced a partnership with Choice Hotels®, created a new timeshare brand – VI Resorts by Westgate -- following the company’s 44 destination international expansion, opened River Country Water Park at Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo, and partnered with Chuck E. Cheese to create the one-of-a-kind Mystery Fun House Arcade Experience at Westgate Vacation Villas and Town Center Resorts in Kissimmee, Fla.

For more information, visit WestgateResorts.com.

ABOUT WESTGATE RESORTS

Westgate Resorts is a diversified hospitality company headquartered in Orlando, Fla., featuring the largest privately held timeshare resort club in the world and a portfolio of nearly 60 resort properties. The company offers spacious villa accommodations, world-class amenities, and family-friendly destinations in sought-after locations such as Orlando, Las Vegas, Gatlinburg, Park City, and Myrtle Beach. In 2025, the company expanded its footprint with the addition of VI Resorts by Westgate, enhancing its presence in the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii, Canada, and Mexico. Since its founding in 1982, Westgate has focused on creating memorable vacations and delivering exceptional service, while maintaining a commitment to innovation, hospitality, and community engagement. Whether guests are seeking relaxation, adventure, or a combination of both, the company’s 9,000 Team Members provide personalized and value-driven getaways tailored to every traveler’s needs. Connect with Westgate Resorts on social media through LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook and learn more at WestgateResorts.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Steven Goldsmith | media@westgateresorts.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8fb34aa9-fc40-42d4-afb7-1930f4d527d1