NetraMark Provides Second Quarter Update and Highlights Continued Commercial, Scientific, Regulatory and Capital Markets Momentum

TORONTO, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetraMark Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “NetraMark”) (TSX: AIAI) (OTCQB: AINMF) (Frankfurt: PF0) a premier artificial intelligence (AI) company that is transforming clinical trials with AI powered precision analytics in the pharmaceutical industry, today provided a business update highlighting key accomplishments during its second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2026, as well as subsequent developments.

During the second quarter, NetraMark continued to advance its commercial, scientific, regulatory and capital markets objectives, while further positioning its proprietary NetraAI platform as a differentiated technology for clinical trial enrichment, patient stratification, and the identification of treatment-responsive subgroups in complex clinical trial datasets.

“NetraMark made meaningful progress during the second quarter across commercial execution, scientific validation, capital markets development and strategic positioning,” said George Achilleos, Chief Executive Officer of NetraMark. “Our work across oncology, Alzheimer’s disease, depression and psychedelic medicine reflects the breadth of clinical development challenges where NetraAI may provide value. We are also encouraged by the continued growth of our commercial pipeline, our active proposal activity, and the ongoing work to integrate NetraAI into the Worldwide Clinical Trials proposal build process. As sponsors face increasing pressure to design better trials, identify responder populations and extract clearer insights from complex clinical datasets, we believe NetraAI is well positioned to support the next generation of clinical development.”

Second Quarter Operational Highlights

During the second fiscal quarter, NetraMark achieved several important milestones across oncology, neuroscience, commercial expansion, financing and capital markets visibility, including:

Strategic oncology collaboration with Fondazione per la Medicina Personalizzata

NetraMark announced a strategic oncology research collaboration with Fondazione per la Medicina Personalizzata (FMP) to analyze the ROME Trial dataset. The collaboration is intended to apply NetraAI to a major precision oncology dataset, supporting the Company’s broader strategy of demonstrating the value of its technology in complex, high-impact clinical research settings.





Presentation of AI-discovered treatment-responsive subgroups in the A4 Alzheimer’s Trial

NetraMark unveiled AI-discovered treatment-responsive subgroups from the A4 Alzheimer’s Trial at the AD/PD Conference. This work further demonstrated the potential of NetraAI to identify clinically meaningful patient subpopulations in neurodegenerative disease, an area where patient heterogeneity has historically created significant challenges for clinical trial design and interpretation.





Contract with a global biopharmaceutical company to analyze Phase 2 depression trial data

The Company signed a contract with a global biopharmaceutical company to analyze Phase 2 depression trial data. This engagement further supports NetraMark’s commercial focus on applying NetraAI to neuroscience and psychiatry datasets, where complex patient variability can make traditional clinical trial analyses difficult.





Closing of Cdn $3.5 million private placement

NetraMark closed its previously announced private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately Cdn $3.5 million. The financing strengthened the Company’s balance sheet and provided additional capital to support commercial execution, scientific development and corporate growth initiatives.





Uplisting to the Toronto Stock Exchange

The Company announced its uplisting to the Toronto Stock Exchange, representing an important capital markets milestone. Management believes the Toronto Stock Exchange listing may enhance NetraMark’s visibility, supports institutional investor awareness, and reflects the Company’s continued maturation as a public issuer.





Commercial Pipeline and Revenue Backlog

NetraMark continues to see increasing interest from pharmaceutical, biotechnology and clinical research stakeholders seeking advanced AI-driven approaches to clinical trial design, stratification, enrichment and interpretation.

Fiscal year to date, NetraMark has signed customer agreements representing approximately Cdn$3.09 million in aggregate contract value, underscoring continued commercial progress for the Company’s AI-driven clinical trial analytics platform. Approximately Cdn$129,000 of this amount has been recognized as revenue in the first half of fiscal 2026, with approximately Cdn$2.96 million remaining in contracted backlog. Revenue recognition from the remaining backlog is expected, based on current information, to occur as services are delivered under the applicable customer agreements, including, in certain cases, following the availability of clinical trial data readouts. The Company also has seven proposals under active customer review and awaiting decision.





Worldwide Clinical Trials Integration Progress

NetraMark also continued to advance its commercial integration work with Worldwide Clinical Trials as it transitioned from Quality Assurance review to actively collaborating on integrating NetraAI into Worldwide’s proposal build process.

Management believes this represents an important step toward embedding NetraAI earlier in the clinical trial planning and business development process, with the objective of enabling sponsors to evaluate NetraAI as part of trial design, enrichment and post-readout analytical strategies.





Subsequent Events Following the Second Quarter

Subsequent to the end of the second quarter, NetraMark announced several additional developments that further support its positioning in clinical trial innovation, psychedelic medicine and commercial leadership.

Peer-reviewed publication on psychedelics and quantum-level brain processes

NetraMark announced a NetraMark-authored, peer-reviewed article suggesting that psychedelics may not only affect brain chemistry, but may also involve quantum-level processes inside the brain. The article supports the Company’s continued scientific engagement in areas where novel mechanisms of action, heterogeneous patient responses and complex clinical endpoints may benefit from advanced analytical approaches.





Positioning to advance psychedelic clinical trials

NetraMark further highlighted its positioning to support psychedelic clinical trials following the U.S. Executive Order, supported by peer-reviewed research and active programs. The Company believes its technology may help sponsors better understand patient heterogeneity and improve the probability of identifying clinically meaningful treatment-responsive subgroups in challenging neuropsychiatric indications.





Appointment of Dr. Panteli Theocharous as Fractional Chief Medical Officer

NetraMark appointed Dr. Panteli Theocharous as Fractional Chief Medical Officer, strengthening the Company’s clinical leadership as it works to accelerate global adoption of NetraAI. Dr. Theocharous brings significant experience in clinical development, medical strategy and global biopharmaceutical engagement, and is expected to support the Company’s commercial and clinical positioning with sponsors and partners.





Filing of Second Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A

The Company also announces that it has filed its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended March 31, 2026. These documents are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About NetraAI

NetraAI is engineered to include focus mechanisms that separate small datasets into explainable and unexplainable subsets. Unexplainable subsets are collections of patients that can lead to suboptimal overfit models and inaccurate insights due to poor correlations with the variables involved. NetraAI uses explainable subsets to derive insights and hypotheses (including factors that influence treatment and placebo responses and adverse events), potentially increasing the likelihood of a clinical trial's success. Many other AI methods lack these focus mechanisms and assign every patient to a class, often leading to "overfitting", which drowns out critical information that could have been used to improve a trial's chance of success.

About NetraMark

NetraMark is a company focused on being a leader in the development of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI)/Machine Learning (ML) solutions targeted at the pharmaceutical industry. Its product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent data that activates traditional AI/ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as help to classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and/or efficacy of treatment.

For further details on the Company please see the Company’s publicly available documents filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR+).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation including statements regarding the anticipated development, application and integration of NetraMark’s NetraAI platform; the potential use of NetraAI to support clinical trial design, enrichment, analysis and interpretation; expectations regarding the recognition of revenue from contracted backlog as services are delivered; the Company’s belief that its technology may assist in identifying treatment‑responsive patient subgroups in complex clinical datasets; the expected contributions of newly appointed clinical leadership; and the potential benefits of the Company’s listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange, which are based upon NetraMark’s current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. The forward-looking statements are expectations only and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results of the Company or industry results to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, NetraMark does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for NetraMark to predict all such factors.

When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements as set out in the materials we file with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com including our Annual Information Form for the year ended September 30, 2025. These risk factors and other factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information. The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information:

Swapan Kakumanu - CFO | swapan@netramark.com | 403-681-2549

Or

Adam Peeler – Investor Relations | adam.peeler@loderockadvisors.com | 416-427-1235

LodeRock Advisors

1 Toronto St, Suite 202 Toronto, Ontario

M5C 2W4