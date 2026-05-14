Tony Roma's Announces Return to China with Shenzhen Flagship and Strategic Expansion Partnership

ORLANDO, Fla., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tony Roma's today announced its return to China through a strategic brand licensing deal that will introduce a new prototype experience beginning with a flagship location in Shenzhen, followed by a second location in Shanghai.

The Shenzhen flagship is scheduled to open in Q3 and serve as a showcase for the next evolution of the Tony Roma’s brand combining the company’s signature American barbecue heritage with elevated design, technology integration, and localized hospitality tailored for the Chinese consumer market.

The expansion marks Tony Roma’s reentry into China where the brand previously operated and maintains existing consumer recognition and affinity.

“This is not a debut for us in China, it’s a return,” said Mohaimina Haque, CEO of Tony Roma’s. “We have history here, brand recognition, and guests who remember the experience we created. What makes this moment exciting is that we’re returning with greater intentionality, a stronger global vision, and a concept designed for where international dining is headed next.”

The Shenzhen flagship will present Tony Roma’s at its most elevated expression to-date. The restaurant will feature the brand’s iconic baby back ribs and signature American barbecue menu, thoughtfully refined for sophisticated local tastes through culturally relevant menu adaptations and a beverage program developed specifically for the market.

The location was intentionally selected as the launch city for the initiative as Shenzhen is one of the most innovation-driven and globally connected consumer cities in the world. Home to some of China’s most influential technology and design companies, it represents the future-facing mindset Tony Roma’s wants this prototype to embody. This move comes at a pivotal moment in U.S.-China commercial relations, as American consumer brands increasingly look to reestablish and expand their presence in the Chinese market.

“We believe the U.S. and China are entering a new commercial chapter,” said Haque. “There is a meaningful opportunity for American brands to reintroduce themselves to Chinese consumers with confidence and authenticity. We are not waiting for the window to widen - we are stepping through it.”

The China initiative forms part of Tony Roma’s broader international growth strategy, which also includes recent expansion activity in Calgary and Indonesia.

About Tony Roma's

Tony Roma’s is a full-service, casual dining restaurant brand best known for its World-Famous Baby Back Ribs, slow-smoked and basted in signature BBQ sauces. Founded in 1972 in North Miami, Florida, it grew into one of the most globally recognized rib and steakhouse chains, with over 100 locations across multiple continents in markets including the U.S., Canada, Europe, Asia, Middle East, Latin America and the Caribbean. The menu features ribs, steaks, chicken, seafood, burgers, appetizers, salads, desserts and a full drink list with signature cocktails. The brand operates both corporate and franchise locations and continues evolving its menu and experience to appeal to broad casual-dining audiences worldwide.

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