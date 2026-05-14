MARZETTI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating The Marzetti Company on Behalf of Marzetti Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Marzetti (MZTI) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired stock in Marzetti and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against The Marzetti Company (“Marzetti” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:MZTI) on behalf of Marzetti stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Marzetti has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:

On May 4, 2026, Marzetti reported its third quarter fiscal 2026 financial results. Among other things, the Company disclosed that Retail segment net sales declined 3.2% to $233.8 million, driven by a 5.6% decrease in Retail sales volume, measured in pounds shipped. In addition, Marzetti disclosed that Retail segment sales gains were more than offset by category softness and reduced sales into the club channel. During the Company's earnings call, Marzetti further disclosed that it was lapping a prior-year pipeline build for Chick-fil-A sauces in the club channel and that, after evaluating purchasing behavior, the Company realized it had sold consumers approximately a year's worth of supply of Chick-fil-A sauce.



On this news, Marzetti's stock price fell $8.16 per share, or 6.56%, to close at $116.22 per share on May 4, 2026.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Marzetti shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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