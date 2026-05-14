Marketing Takes Center Stage: Questex’s StreamTV Show and Social Department Launch the StreamTV Marketers Summit

DENVER, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marketing is no longer a support function in entertainment. It is the business. And for the first time, the streaming industry will have a forum built specifically around the leaders responsible for it.

Questex's StreamTV Show , the streaming industry's fastest-growing event, today announces the launch of the inaugural StreamTV Marketers Summit, created in partnership with Social Department and taking place Tuesday, June 16. The Summit is the first event of its kind in the industry — a dedicated, executive-level program built around the senior marketing leaders shaping how content reaches audiences, how brands get built, and how streaming platforms grow.

Designed for marketing executives across streaming platforms, studios, FAST channels, agencies, and technology companies, the Summit will bring together the leaders defining audience growth, fandom, retention, AI integration, content discovery, and brand strategy across the streaming ecosystem.

"Marketing is no longer playing a supporting role in entertainment — it's driving the business," said Kevin Gray, Founder, StreamTV Show and VP, Questex. "Today's marketing leaders are responsible for turning content into culture, building loyalty in an era of constant churn, and helping platforms stand out in a crowded marketplace. The StreamTV Marketers Summit was created to give those leaders a dedicated space for honest conversations, actionable insight, and meaningful peer-to-peer discussion."

"It’s been a long time since marketers have had a true home in the industry — a place to share what's working and shape where the category is headed," said Jonathan Verk, Chair, StreamTV Marketers Summit and former CEO of PromaxBDA, the Global Association for Entertainment Marketing. "The leaders in this room are the people defining how content reaches audiences and how brands get built. I'm proud to help bring that conversation back."

2026 Summit Highlights

The inaugural Summit features sessions designed around the questions defining streaming marketing right now — from audience growth to AI to fandom to content discovery.

"The State of Streaming Marketing" a leadership roundtable moderated by Deadline’s own Dade Hayes and featuring senior executives from Tubi, Lionsgate, AMC Networks and BritBox discussing the biggest challenges facing streaming marketers today — brand protection, bundling strategies, churn reduction, audience fragmentation, and balancing brand building with performance and retention.

"Champagne Campaigns on a Beer Budget" showcases high-impact streaming marketing campaigns that drove measurable audience growth without massive media spend — proving that smart strategy, sharp execution, and strong creative can outperform expensive media buys.

“Getting the Most From Your Marketing Partners” The most effective streaming marketers don't just create great content — they know exactly which partners to lean on and how to extract maximum value from those relationships. This session cuts through the noise. Three category-defining partners share how marketers can increase awareness, intent, and tune-in by reaching the right audiences with the right tools at the right time. It will explore the organic opportunities most brands leave on the table, and the paid strategies that are actually moving the needle.

“From Audience to Army: How Smart Marketers Are Turning Viewers into Communities” Audiences watch. Communities evangelize. The most successful streaming brands aren't just finding viewers — they're building fandoms that do the marketing for them. This session explores how top marketers are moving beyond the home screen to meet audiences where they already live: in social feeds, creator ecosystems, fan forums, and always-on content loops. The brands winning right now aren't the ones with the biggest budgets — they're the ones who understand their audiences deeply enough to turn them into something more powerful than subscribers.

For more information or to register, visit StreamTV Show .

Where the Streaming Industry Comes Together

StreamTV Show 2026 will bring together leaders across streaming, advertising, content, and technology for four days of insights, networking, and business-driving opportunities. The StreamTV Marketers Summit anchors the event's strategic programming on Tuesday, June 16 in the afternoon.

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Attendee Registration: Standard pricing is in effect. Register here .

Press registration: Available here .

Interested in sponsoring or exhibiting? Contact our sales team .

About The StreamTV Show

StreamTV Show isn't just a market and expo — it's a community. From insightful sessions to lively networking events, this is where deals get made, partnerships are forged, and the future of streaming is shaped.

Produced and managed by Questex, StreamTV is widely known as the streaming industry's largest annual event. For more information, visit http://www.streamtvshow.com . The StreamTV Show is supported by the event's official publication, StreamTV Insider, the streaming TV industry's daily monitor. For more information, visit https://www.streamtvinsider.com .

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections — where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

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Charlene Soucy

StreamTV Show