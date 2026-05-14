IMMP Class Action Notice: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Immutep Limited Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Immutep Limited (IMMP) Misled Investors Regarding the Viability and Efficacy of its Drug Candidate

On May 5, 2026, a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Immutep Limited American Depository Receipts (NASDAQ: IMMP) between March 24, 2025 and March 12, 2026. Immutep is an Australian-based biotechnology company focused on developing Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3) related immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes TACTI-004, which is in phase III clinical trial evaluating eftilagimod alfa (efti) in patients with advanced lung cancer.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

What is the class period? March 24, 2025 - March 12, 2026.

What are the allegations? According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants

concealed and misrepresented the status and prospects of the TACTI-004 trial based on continuing positive efficacy and safety readouts of efti's performance in other trials, particularly following positive top-line results from Immutep’s prior TACTI-002 and INSIGHT-003 studies, and

announced in a Form-K filed with the SEC in January 30, 2026, that the trial was exhibiting “strong operational progress” and the planned interim futility analysis remained “on track for the first quarter of 2026.”

In truth, Immutep was aware of or was reckless, based on its access to internal clinical data, analyses, and reports concerning the TACTI-004 trial and its planned interim futility evaluation, that then-existing information materially increased the risk that the study would fail to meet its primary efficacy and/or safety endpoints.

On March 13, 2026, Immutep issued a press release announcing that the Independent Data Monitoring (IDMC) for the TACTI-004 Phase III study recommended that the trial be discontinued following a planned interim futility analysis. Further, based on its review of the available safety and efficacy data, the IDMC recommended that the trial be discontinued for futility. On this news, the price of Immutep’s ADRs declined from a closing market price of $2.76 per share on March 12, 2026, to $0.48 per share on March 13, 2026, a decline of about 83%.

What can shareholders do now? You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Immutep Limited. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class should submit their papers to the court by July 6, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

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Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300

San Diego, CA 92122

adumas@robbinsllp.com

(800) 350-6003

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