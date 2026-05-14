CALIX INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Calix, Inc. on Behalf of Calix Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Calix (CALX) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired stock in Calix and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Calix, Inc. (“Calix” or the “Company”) (NYSE:CALX) on behalf of Calix stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Calix has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:

On April 21, 2026, Calix announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2026, reporting that “Non-GAAP gross margin was 57.2%, down 80 basis points sequentially.” The Company also disclosed that “gross margin guidance for the second quarter of 2026 is between 54.25% and 57.25%” and that “[f]or the year, we expect our non-GAAP gross margin to decline between 50 and 150 basis points.” During the related earnings call, Calix’s CFO explained that “advanced purchasing had allowed us to avoid higher memory component costs during the first quarter. However, that advanced supply has run its course, and we now face market prices.” Following this announcement, Calix’s stock price fell $6.93 per share, or approximately 14%, declining from $49.58 per share on April 21, 2026 to close at $42.65 per share on April 22, 2026.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Calix shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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