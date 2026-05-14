Solésence Supports Landmark Report on UV Safety in the United Kingdom as Member of UV Safety Coalition

The report, led by the United Kingdom’s APPG for Beauty, Hair & Wellbeing, calls for a national strategy to combat UV exposure, including Government support to enable access to adequate protection, build public awareness and combat misinformation.





From left the photo includes: Carolyn Harris, MP, Chair of the APPG for Beauty, Hair & Wellbeing, Victoria Brownlie MBE, Chief Policy & Sustainability Officer, British Beauty Council, Emma Harper, Executive Director, Strategy, Marketing, and Communications, Solésence, Jacqui Burchell, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), British Beauty Council.

ROMEOVILLE, Ill., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solésence, Inc . (Nasdaq: SLSN) a leader in scientifically-driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories, today announced its support of the recommendations presented in a landmark report, "A Preventable Crisis: The Case for a National UV Safety Strategy," led by the U.K.’s All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Beauty, Hair & Wellbeing.

Launched on May 13 during a dedicated event at British Parliament, the report is a result of a comprehensive year-long inquiry into UV safety in the U.K. by the APPG, supported by the UV Safety Coalition, of which Solésence is a member.

Key findings from the report warn that the U.K. currently lacks a cohesive national strategy to mitigate the impact of ultraviolet (UV) radiation, which the World Health Organization (WHO) classifies as a Group 1 carcinogen. With melanoma cases projected to rise by 9% by 2038 according to Cancer Research U.K., the APPG is calling for a radical shift in how the Government and public perceive UV protection.

"We must stop short-term thinking about sun protection. For too long, we have relied on seasonal, holiday messaging that reinforces the dangerous myth that UV safety is only for the summer,” said Carolyn Harris MP, Chair of the APPG for Beauty, Hair & Wellbeing. “We are calling on the Government to lead a sustained, national campaign—built on cross-party consensus—that mirrors the 40-year success of Australia’s 'Slip, Slop, Slap!' initiative."

The report’s 29 recommendations share a common theme of making UV protection a routine part of daily life through campaigns that aim to shift how people think about skin health and UV protection, requiring increased access and education. Following the launch of the report, the UV Safety Coalition will work to implement the report’s non-governmental recommendations and engage with industry leaders to build a plan for executing these initiatives.

“The multi-pronged recommendations in this report, from awareness and education campaigns to the categorization of UV protection as an essential good, have the opportunity to benefit human health and longevity,” said Emma Harper, Executive Director of Strategy, Marketing, and Communications at Solésence, who attended the launch event. “Our goal at Solésence is to enhance people’s lives by creating skin health solutions that fit every consumer’s skin type, tone, needs, and lifestyle. We are honored to be part of the UV Safety Coalition and to help raise awareness of the dangers of UV exposure and support the adoption of comprehensive UV protection campaigns that target education and accessibility to products in order to drive daily UV protection behaviors.”

More information and the full report can be found on the APPG for Beauty, Hair & Wellbeing’s website here: https://www.baw-appg.co.uk/

About Solésence, Inc.

Solésence, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLSN), is a leader in scientifically-driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories. With a mission to deliver joy through innovation, inclusivity and the science of beautiful skin, we have redefined mineral-based sun protection by maximizing transparency, effectiveness, aesthetics, and wearability — empowering individuals to embrace beauty on their own terms. Combining best-in-class skin health solutions with the celebration of self-care, we allow brands to deliver unique product claims and attributes by seamlessly integrating protection, prevention, and treatment technologies into daily use products. Learn more at solesence.com.

About the APPG for Beauty, Hair & Wellbeing

The APPG provides a forum for parliamentary discussion to support the beauty and wellbeing industry and investigate key issues facing the sector. The Secretariat for the Group is the British Beauty Council.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains words such as “expects,” “shall,” “will,” “believes,” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements in this announcement are made based on the Company’s current beliefs, known events and circumstances at the time of publication, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s results of operations, performance, and achievements to differ materially from current expectations expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the following: a decision by a customer to cancel a purchase order or supply agreement in light of the Company’s dependence on a limited number of key customers; uncertain demand for, and acceptance of, the Company’s engineered materials, ingredients, and fully formulated products; the Company’s manufacturing capacity and product mix flexibility in light of customer demand; the Company’s limited marketing experience; changes in development and distribution relationships; the impact of competitive products and technologies; the Company’s dependence on patents and protection of proprietary information; the resolution of litigation in which the Company may become involved; the impact of any potential new government regulations that could be difficult to respond to or too costly to comply with while remaining financially viable; the ability of the Company to maintain an appropriate electronic trading venue; and other factors described in the Company’s Form 10-K filed March 31, 2026. In addition, the Company’s forward-looking statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates. Except as required by federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events, uncertainties, or other contingencies.

Media Contact:

media@solesence.com

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@solesence.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ce1f2dd-8447-4b3f-8f4f-18dcb6769641