Streamex Corp. Reports Q1 2026 Financial Results and Announces Business & Quarterly Update Call

WINTER PARK, Fla., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamex Corp. (“Streamex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STEX), a technology company focused on the tokenization of commodity real-world assets, today announced that it has filed its Q1 2026 financial results and will host an earnings and corporate update presentation on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Henry McPhie, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Streamex, said:

“Q1 2026 was a transformative quarter for Streamex. We raised over $40 million in equity capital, fully deleveraged our balance sheet, and launched GLDY. We made our first yield distribution to GLDY holders, paying investors in gold to hold gold for the first time in a product of this kind. We now have a live product, a proven infrastructure platform, a healthy balance sheet, and a growing pipeline. The update call on May 20th will give us the opportunity to walk investors through the full picture of what was accomplished in Q1. We will also preview some additional initiatives and partnerships and highlight what we are building toward for the rest of the year and beyond.”

Earnings Call Details

Management will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the Company’s Q1 2026 financial results and provide a business update.

Streamex Q1 2026 Business & Quarterly Update Call

United States (New York): (646) 307-1963

USA & Canada Toll-Free: (800) 715-9871

Passcode: 1879829

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tibz783v

A replay of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.streamex.com shortly following the conclusion of the call.

The company will be taking questions live during the call but also encourages Investors and analysts wishing to participate in the question-and-answer portion of the call to submit their questions in advance to ir@streamex.com.

About Streamex Corp.

Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) is a technology company focused on the tokenization and digitalization of commodity real-world assets. Streamex delivers institutional-grade solutions that bridge traditional finance and blockchain-enabled markets through secure, regulated, and yield-bearing financial instruments.

For more information, visit www.streamex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Streamex’s business strategy, future growth, product development, and liquidity initiatives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Streamex’s control, and actual results may differ materially. Factors that could cause such differences include, among others, market conditions, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic factors affecting digital asset markets. A discussion of these and other factors, including risks and uncertainties with respect to Streamex, is set forth in Streamex’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or updated by Streamex’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors included in other filings by Streamex from time to time. Streamex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Contacts

Streamex Press & Investor Relations

Adele Carey – Alliance Advisors Investor Relations

IR@streamex.com | acarey@allianceadvisors.com

Henry McPhie

Chief Executive Officer, Streamex Corp.

www.streamex.com | X.com/streamex