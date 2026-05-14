Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information about Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating whether Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE: AWI) or certain of its executive officers violated state or federal securities laws. The investigation focuses on investors’ losses and whether they may be recovered under the federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Armstrong World Industries securities?

If you purchased Armstrong World Industries securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click Here to Join the Investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the Investigation

On February 24, 2026, Armstrong World Industries reported its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results. During the Company’s earnings call, Armstrong disclosed that “volumes in the quarter were softer than we expected” and that it “did not see the normal bounce back after reopening.”

Armstrong also discussed project timing issues in its Architectural Specialties segment, stating that “there were five good sized projects” that were delayed and that those projects “not only fell out of the quarter, they fell out of the year.” The Company further stated that it “really did not have the operating leverage in the fourth quarter based on these project push outs” and described the impact as creating an “air pocket” in its results.

Following this news, Armstrong World Industries’ stock price declined.

In light of these disclosures, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Armstrong World Industries, Inc. complied with state and federal laws, including the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses, or are a long-term holder of Armstrong World Industries stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder class actions and derivative lawsuits. Johnson Fistel has been named a Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firm by ISS Securities Class Action Services. In 2024, the firm recovered approximately $90,725,000 for aggrieved investors.

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James Baker, Investor Relations

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