POET CLASS ACTION ALERT: Johnson Fistel Encourages POET Technologies Inc. Shareholders to Submit Their Information Before June 29, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

SAN DIEGO, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, PLLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: POET). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired POET securities between April 1, 2026 and April 27, 2026. Investors are hereby notified that they have until June 29, 2026, to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

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The POET Technologies class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) POET Technologies misrepresented its tax status due to it likely being deemed a passive foreign investment company under U.S. tax laws which, if not properly reported by each U.S. stockholder, would have negative tax implications for those U.S. stockholders; (ii) the foregoing tax issue would, if discovered, make POET Technologies a less attractive investment than it would otherwise be, thus threatening POET Technologies’ valuation; and (iii) defendant Thomas Mika, despite affirming that he was not violating a non-disclosure agreement, in fact violated a business agreement by speaking about POET Technologies’ business agreements in a public interview, thus endangering POET Technologies’ business prospects.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder class actions and derivative lawsuits. Johnson Fistel has been selected as one of the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. In 2024, Johnson Fistel recovered approximately $90,725,000 for aggrieved investors.

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Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

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San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471

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