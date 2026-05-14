From Hampton Roads to the Frontlines: Service Dog Sage Currently Deployed Aboard USS Gerald R. Ford Supports Sailor Resiliency

NORFOLK, Va., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



GAMMA Advertising announces a display of service, resilience, and compassion, Sage, a six-year-old female yellow labrador retriever, is currently deployed aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford as part of the U.S. Navy’s Expanded Operational Stress Control Canine program over the course of more than eight months at sea, She has been actively supporting sailors during operations across multiple global regions, including missions off the coast of Israel, operations involving Venezuela and most recently, efforts connected to the conflict in Iran. During a time of heightened global tension, Sage is playing a vital role in strengthening morale and supporting the mental health of thousands of service members.

As a key member of the Warfighter Toughness mental health and resiliency team, Sage is specially trained to help sailors manage the unique pressures of deployment. Her presence is providing a powerful outlet for stress relief, emotional support and connection, critical components of maintaining operational readiness.

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Sage was raised and trained by Allen Fabijan Founder and CEO of Gamma Advertising, known on-air as Some Guy Named Allen on US106.1 REAL COUNTRY through Mutts with Mission (https://www.muttswithamission.org/), a Virginia Beach-based nonprofit accredited by Assistance Dogs International.

“We knew Sage was special, but we just had no idea how impactful her mission would become,” said Fabijan. “To see her currently deployed, serving alongside our sailors and bringing comfort during some of the most demanding conditions, is something truly incredible. She’s exactly where she’s meant to be,” he went on to say.

Sage is/was the first Expanded Operational Stress Control canine to be integrated throughout an entire deployment aboard a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier. Under the care of Chief Petty Officer Eric Snitzer, who completed more than 120 hours of specialized handler training (still accurate

with Chief Snitzer?), Sage works daily alongside chaplains, resilience providers and mental health professionals to support the crew.

“One of the most powerful impacts Sage has made is helping break down barriers,” said Captain Genevieve Clark, Navy Chaplain (and former lead handler for Sage) aboard the Ford. “Sailors who may not have otherwise engaged with mental health or resiliency resources are now showing up, connecting and improving their overall well-being.”





This special lab participates in Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) events and maintains a daily schedule that allows sailors throughout the ship access to her for comfort, decompression and companionship. From flight deck crews to command staff, her presence is felt across all levels of the ship.

The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group remains actively deployed and ready to respond globally. Within that mission, Sage represents a groundbreaking step forward in how the Navy supports the mental and emotional resilience of its service members.

“The Sailors of the Gerald R. Ford are honored to have Sage onboard,” said Capt. David Skarosi, commanding officer. “Programs like this directly contribute to the strength, readiness, and well-being of our crew.”

Sage deployed with full mission support equipment provided by Mutts with a Mission, including protective gear, specialized bedding and safety equipment designed for life at sea, ensuring she is as prepared for deployment as the sailors she serves.







Media Contact:

Tanya Kaish Keller

mailto:mejanepr@gmail.com (757) 618-3655

Allen Fabijan

mailto:Allen@sinclairstations.com (757) 412-9210

Gamma Advertising