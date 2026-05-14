GE HEALTHCARE STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. on Behalf of GE HealthCare Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In GE HealthCare (GEHC) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired stock in GE HealthCare and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C ., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (“GE HealthCare” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:GEHC) on behalf of GE HealthCare stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether GE HealthCare has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:

On April 29, 2026, GE HealthCare announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2026. Among other disclosures, the Company reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.99, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05, and reduced its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $4.80 to $5.00 from its prior guidance of $4.95 to $5.15. During the related earnings call, CEO Peter Arduini stated that “profitability in the first quarter was impacted by a PDx supplier issue that has since been resolved.” Following this news, the price of GE HealthCare shares fell by $9.01 per share, or approximately 13%, declining from $68.50 per share on April 28, 2026 to close at $59.49 per share on April 29, 2026.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired GE HealthCare shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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