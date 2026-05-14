Solayer Introduces Physical Card for Solayer Pay, Expanding Real-World Stablecoin Spending

Palo Alto, CA, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solayer today announced the launch of the Solayer Pay Physical Card, a new extension of its payments product designed to enable seamless real-world spending of stablecoins. The card allows users to transact globally using their Solayer Pay balance, bringing onchain assets into everyday payment experiences.

The Solayer Pay Physical Card is issued as a Visa-compatible card, supporting in-store purchases, contactless payments, online transactions, and ATM withdrawals in supported regions. The launch represents a significant step in bridging blockchain-based financial infrastructure with traditional payment networks.

“Crypto payments only become meaningful when they integrate naturally into everyday life,” said Margie Feng, Marketing Lead at Solayer. “The physical card brings stablecoin spending into familiar payment experiences while keeping users connected to the speed and efficiency of onchain infrastructure. Our goal is to make using crypto feel as seamless as using any modern financial app.”

Users can order the physical card directly through the Solayer Pay app (mobile or web). Existing users can request a card via their dashboard, while new users must first apply for a Solayer Pay account.

The physical card is free of charge for existing users. New users are subject to a $20 annual activation fee, charged at the time of ordering.

Expanding the Solayer Payments Ecosystem

Solayer Pay launched in April 2025 as Emerald Card, debuting to 40,000 community members across 100+ countries. It quickly grew into one of the most widely adopted crypto coards in the Solana ecosystem, partnering with prominent projects including Buidlpad, Sonic, SolanaID and more. The physical card marks the next phase of that growth — extending Solayer Pay into real-world, tactile spending.

By integrating traditional payment rails with onchain assets, Solayer aims to deliver a more seamless experience where users can store, transfer, and spend digital assets without leaving the blockchain environment.

About Solayer

Solayer is the team behind infiniSVM, a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain compatible with the Solana Virtual Machine. infiniSVM is designed for real-time, high-throughput onchain applications, delivering 330K+ TPS and ~400ms finality while using SOL for gas. The network enables developers to build performance-critical decentralized systems without sacrificing composability or execution speed.

Media Contact

Margie Feng

margie@solayer.org





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