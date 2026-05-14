CRN Recognized 5 Logicalis Leaders as Women of the Channel for 2026

Troy, Michigan, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrea Marin, Jessica Soqui, Alison Bartalino, Melissa Hooker and Stephanie Brown were recognized for their outstanding achievements in the channel

Logicalis US the leading global technology service provider, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized five of its leaders to the Women of the Channel list for 2026: Andrea Marin, Chief Financial Officer; Jessica Soqui, Senior Vice President of Services; Alison Bartalino, Vice President of Finance & Controller; Melissa Hooker, Director of Managed Services Operations; and Stephanie Brown, Manager of Sales Support. The annual list celebrates women from vendors, distributors, solution providers and other channel-focused organizations who make a positive difference in the IT ecosystem.

Marin and Soqui were also honored as part of the 2026 Channel Power 80 Solution Provider list, an elite subset from the broader list of most influential women in leadership recognized for their channel advocacy and dedication to helping their customers and technology partners thrive.

The recognition underscores the critical role each woman plays in continuously advancing and strengthening Logicalis’ service delivery, ensuring exceptional, outcomes focused experiences. They are listed alongside other innovative and strategic leaders committed to advancing channel excellence and supporting the success of their partners and customers.

“We are ecstatic that Andrea, Jessica, Alison, Melissa and Stephanie have been recognized as Women of the Channel,” said Jon Groves, CEO of Logicalis US. “Each plays a vital role in helping our customers succeed in an AI-driven world, and this recognition highlights their commitment to act as Architects of Change, consistently going above and beyond to exceed customer expectations.”

As Chief Financial Officer, Marin leads the company’s financial strategy and verifies alignment with parent company, Logicalis Group. She plays a key role in maintaining day-to-day fiscal management and controls. Marin is also an essential partner to the sales organization, supporting Logicalis customers and ensuring the company’s strategy meets their needs.

In her role as Senior Vice President of Services, Soqui oversees managed services, professional services, and service desk operations, driving operational excellence and client success. She is committed to advancing a modernization journey that strengthens both customer and employee experiences.

Bartalino leads cross‑functional teams, oversees treasury forecasting, partners with sales on deal structuring, and drives performance through key metrics in her role as vice president of Finance & Controller. She is also an active participant in leadership and diversity initiatives, and is known for building strong teams, enhancing controls, and improving financial processes through automation and strategic insight.

As Director of Managed Services Operations, Hooker leads initiatives that strengthen sales and delivery engagement, advance solution development, and improve operational efficiency, security, and contract alignment. Her work to implement new tools and automation has resulted in improved efficiency and KPIs, and expanded solutions that enhance Logicalis’ managed services portfolio.

In her role as Manager for Sales Support, Brown secures bills of material that Logicalis Account Executives and Solution Architects develop, registers and prices solutions effectively, places pricing on Logicalis paper, and maintains the quote to order and post-sales processes. She also plays a key role in ensuring that Logicalis US product business remains compliant.

“It’s a privilege to celebrate the remarkable achievements of these women who are driving meaningful change across the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. “Each honoree has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a commitment to bold, innovative strategies that fuel transformation, growth, and success for their organizations and the broader channel. We’re proud to recognize their impact and look forward to seeing how they continue to shape the future of our industry.”

The 2026 Women of the Channel have been featured online beginning May 4 at crn.com/wotc.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

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2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

About Logicalis US

We are Architects of Change. We help organizations succeed in a digital-first world. At Logicalis, we harness our collective technology expertise to help our clients build a blueprint for success, so they can deliver sustainable outcomes that matter.

Our lifecycle services across cloud, connectivity, collaboration and security are designed to help optimize operations, reduce risk and empower employees.

As a global technology service provider, we deliver next-generation digital managed services, to provide our clients with real-time visibility and actionable insights across the performance of their digital ecosystem including; availability, user experience, security, economic performance and sustainability.

Our 7000+ ‘Architects of Change’ are based in 27 countries around the globe, helping our 10,000+ clients across a range of industry sectors, create sustainable outcomes through technology.

Logicalis has annualized revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa.

It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $4.6 billion.

For more information visit https://us.logicalis.com

The Channel Company Contact:

Jessica Beaudet

The Channel Company

jbeaudet@thechannelcompany.com



