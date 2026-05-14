ATEC SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investors Encouraged to Contact Kirby McInerney LLP About Potential Securities Laws Violations

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors of its investigation on behalf of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (“Alphatec” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ATEC) investors concerning the Company’s and/or members of its senior management’s possible violation of the federal securities laws or other unlawful business practices.

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What Happened?

On May 5, 2026, Alphatec reported its first quarter 2026 financial results and updated its full-year outlook. Among other things, the Company disclosed total revenue of $192 million for the quarter. Alphatec also disclosed EOS revenue of $14 million for the quarter (EOS is Alphatec’s proprietary imaging and informatics platform for diagnostic and surgical planning applications in spinal surgery). During the Company’s earnings call, management stated that the Company’s first quarter revenue was below its internal expectations, primarily due to a shortfall in EOS sales performance. In addition, Alphatec reduced its full-year 2026 EOS revenue outlook to approximately $77 million, compared to prior guidance of approximately $85 million. During the earnings call, management discussed execution issues related to EOS installations. Among other things, management stated that “installation timing was a challenge in the quarter” and that the Company had “committed to a number of units” that it “did not fulfill.” Management further stated that EOS revenue recognition follows installation. On this news, the price of Alphatec shares declined by $3.24 per share, or approximately 32%, from $10.23 per share on May 5, 2026 to close at $6.99 on May 6, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Alphatec securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

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Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171

https://www.kmllp.com

https://securitiesleadplaintiff.com/

investigations@kmllp.com