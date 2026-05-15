ERAS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investors Encouraged to Contact Kirby McInerney LLP About Potential Securities Laws Violations

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors of its investigation on behalf of Erasca, Inc. (“Erasca” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ERAS) investors concerning the Company’s and/or members of its senior management’s possible violation of the federal securities laws or other unlawful business practices.

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What Happened?

On April 28, 2026, Erasca disclosed receipt of a letter from Revolution Medicines alleging that Erasca’s ERAS-0015 (Erasca’s Phase-1 oral pan-RAS molecular glue inhibitor designed to target cancers) infringes a Revolution patent and is connected to alleged trade secret misappropriation. On this news, the price of Erasca’s shares declined by $9.25 per share, or approximately 48%, from $19.15 per share on April 27, 2026 to close at $9.90 on April 28, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Erasca securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com , or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website .

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