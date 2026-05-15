CALX SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investors Encouraged to Contact Kirby McInerney LLP About Potential Securities Laws Violations

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors of its investigation on behalf of Calix, Inc. (“Calix” or the “Company”) (NYSE:CALX) investors concerning the Company’s and/or members of its senior management’s possible violation of the federal securities laws or other unlawful business practices.

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What Happened?

On April 21, 2026, Calix reported results for the first quarter of 2026 earnings, including that “Non-GAAP gross margin was 57.2%, down 80 basis points sequentially.” Further, the Company reported “gross margin guidance for the second quarter of 2026 is between 54.25% and 57.25%” and “[f]or the year, we expect our non-GAAP gross margin to decline between 50 and 150 basis points.” In the accompanying earnings call, the Company’s CFO stated “advanced purchasing had allowed us to avoid higher memory component costs during the first quarter. However, that advanced supply has run its course, and we now face market prices.” On this news, the price of Calix shares declined by $6.93 per share, or approximately 14%, from $49.58 per share on April 21, 2026 to close at $42.65 on April 22, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Calix securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com , or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website .

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