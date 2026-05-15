OPCH SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investors Encouraged to Contact Kirby McInerney LLP About Potential Securities Laws Violations

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors of its investigation on behalf of Option Care Health, Inc. (“Option Care Health” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:OPCH) investors concerning the Company’s and/or members of its senior management’s possible violation of the federal securities laws or other unlawful business practices.

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What Happened?

On February 24, 2026, Option Care Health announced fourth quarter 2025 earnings. On the earnings call, the Company’s guidance included a disclosed Stelara biosimilar gross-profit headwind of $25 million to $35 million for FY 2026. The Company also gave full year 2026 revenue guidance of $5.8B-$6.0B. CEO John Rademacher stated: “We are confident in the guidance we are putting forth and look forward to continuing our track record of execution.”



On April 30, 2026, Option Care Health released its first quarter 2026 financial results, including revenue of only $1.35 billion (a 1.3% increase year over year) missing consensus estimates, as well as net income of $45.3 million, down 3.0% year over year, and an adjusted EBITDA of $104.8 million, down 6.3% year over year. The Company also lowered its full year 2026 guidance for revenue from $5.8B-$6.0B to $5.675B - $5.775B. The Company blamed its reduced guidance on “lower CID patient retention and therapy mix.” On this news, the price of Option Care Health shares declined by $6.54 per share, or approximately 24%, from $26.87 per share on April 29, 2026 to close at $20.33 on April 30, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Option Care Health securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com , or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website .

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