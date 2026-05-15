E-2 Unlimited Technologies Introduces, boundrees™ - a Privacy-Preserving, Next-Generation, Online Safety Monitoring App for Families

Tampa, Florida, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-2 Unlimited Technologies, Inc. recently launched Boundrees™, a family safety app for iOS and Android that alerts parents the moment their child encounters a real online threat, without exposing the child's private messages.

What does Boundrees™ do?

Boundrees™ flags cyberbullying, online grooming, contact from adult strangers, sextortion attempts, drug and alcohol exposure, mental-health crises, and self-harm content. Parents receive an alert only when the potential for harm is detected.

The monitoring runs entirely on the child's device with over 95% accuracy. Boundrees™ collects no passwords, stores no conversations on servers, and sells no data to third parties.

Existing parental tools answer different questions. Screen-time apps measure usage. Location apps track movement. Parental controls block apps.

Boundrees™ works across devices, both Android and Apple, tablets and smart phones.

Understanding Real Risk for Children Online

Every other parenting tool answers the wrong question:

Screen-time apps measure how long a child stares at a screen.

measure how long a child stares at a screen. Location apps track where they walk.

track where they walk. Parental controls block which apps they can open.





None of them tell you how your child is reacting when exposed to harm, in real-time. Boundrees™ gives parents insight into phone/tablet activity so they can intervene in alignment with their parenting style.

Boundrees™ is based on 12 years of NSF- Funded Research

Boundrees™ uses an on-device AI, trained on more than one million labeled real-kid messages from a 12-year, NSF-funded research program, to flag eight categories of harm:

Contact from adult strangers

Cyberbullying

Sextortion attempts

Inappropriate content (sex, violence, drugs, alcohol)

Mental-health crisis signals

Self-harm content

Sneaky behavior

Release of personal information such as email and phone numbers

Detection accuracy: over 95%

When the AI sees something serious, the parent gets a notification on their phone with the message that triggered it and just enough surrounding context to act on it — call your kid, sit down with your kid, contact the school, contact the police. Whatever it takes. E-2 is also building partnerships with organizations such as Eradicate Hate that help parents navigate next steps and conversations after a serious event.

When the AI sees nothing, the parent sees nothing. No transcripts. No daily logs. No "your child opened TikTok" noise.

What makes boundrees™ different?

Other apps say they respect privacy. Boundrees™ is built with privacy built in.

The detection runs on the child’s phone. Not in the cloud.

Not in the cloud. No conversations are uploaded. Only the alert and its context — and only when there is one.

Only the alert and its context — and only when there is one. No passwords are collected. Ever.

Ever. No data is sold to third parties. Period.

Period. No jailbreaking. No sideloading. It’s a regular App Store / Play Store download — fully compliant with Apple and Google policies.





The child keeps their privacy. The parent gets the alert.

Restriction without context isn’t safety. It’s wishful thinking.

"Every parenting app on the market has been busy answering the wrong question — how long, how far, which app," says April Edwards, Founder of E-2 Unlimited Technologies. "None of that catches the predator in your kid’s DMs. None of that catches the bully. None of that catches the sextortion text that arrived ten minutes ago. Parents don’t need another dashboard. They need to be told the minute something goes wrong. That’s what Boundrees™ does."

The numbers behind the urgency

70% of children actively hide their online activity from their parents (Common Sense Media).

of children actively hide their online activity from their parents (Common Sense Media). 8 hours/day — the average teen’s daily screen time.

— the average teen’s daily screen time. Age 10 — when the average child opens their first social media account. Three years before most platforms even allow it.

— when the average child opens their first social media account. Three years before most platforms even allow it. 8% of teen and tween online conversations contain potentially harmful content. Of those: 37% are personally identifiable information being given out, 16% are exposure to inappropriate content, 15% are mental-health signals, 14% are contact with an adult stranger.

Available now

Download Boundrees™ today on iOS and Android. Visit www.boundrees.com to start protecting your family in the next ten minutes.

E-2 Unlimited Technologies is also developing a similar product, expected in mid-2026, that will flag scams and predatory contact aimed at older adults.

About E-2 Unlimited Technologies, Inc.

E-2 Unlimited Technologies builds software solutions that reduce online harm for families, schools, organizations, and businesses. With the flagship Boundrees™ app, we give parents the visibility they need to keep their kids safe — while allowing kids the privacy they deserve in the absence of unsafe behavior.





Media Contact

April Edwards

Founder, E-2 Unlimited Technologies, Inc.

Email: aedwards@e2unlimitedtech.com

Connect with Boundrees™

Website: www.boundrees.com

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/boundreesapp

Instagram: @boundrees_app

TikTok: @boundrees_app