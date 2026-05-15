Desert Hope Treatment Center Welcomes Alumni Coordinator Whose Recovery Journey Began in Its Program

LAS VEGAS, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Desert Hope Treatment Center, a leading addiction treatment center in Las Vegas, has appointed Madot (“Maddie”) Gebreegziabher as Alumni Coordinator. In her role, Maddie leads efforts to expand and strengthen the facility’s alumni program, fostering long-term connections and continued support for individuals in recovery.

Maddie brings a unique and deeply personal perspective to the position, having once been a patient at the Las Vegas treatment center herself. After completing treatment, she joined the organization as a Treatment Advocate (TA), later earning a promotion to Lead TA, and now stepping into her current role as Alumni Coordinator. Her professional journey reflects her commitment to not only her own recovery but to helping others navigate similar paths.

“I didn’t come into this work from the outside; I lived it first,” said Maddie. “I know how hard it is to ask for help and how powerful it is when you finally feel safe enough to be honest. This role means so much to me because I get to be part of that experience for someone else, and remind people that their story doesn’t end when treatment does.”

As Alumni Coordinator, Maddie oversees alumni engagement initiatives designed to help former patients stay connected and supported in recovery. This includes organizing alumni events, conducting wellness check-ins, helping alumni connect through AAC's app and community, and creating opportunities to strengthen long-term recovery support across the network.

“We know that social isolation increases stress, psychological distress, and relapse risk,” said Kristin Berg, Desert Hope’s Executive Director. “When alumni stay connected to their peers, they fare better, and we’re thrilled to have Maddie leading those efforts.”

Maddie is a trained peer recovery support specialist (PRSS) and is currently continuing her education in social work. Her work is grounded in empathy, lived experience, and a passion for building meaningful connections that extend beyond treatment.

Her decision to return to Desert Hope Treatment Center as a staff member was shaped by her own positive experience in the program. She credits the facility with providing a safe, compassionate environment that helped her better understand herself and begin her healing journey. Now, she is dedicated to giving back and helping others feel equally supported and empowered.

About Desert Hope Treatment Center

Desert Hope Treatment Center, located in Las Vegas, NV, serves the greater Las Vegas area and individuals nationwide with evidence-based addiction and mental health treatment. We provide a full continuum of inpatient and outpatient services, as well as sober living, for individuals facing substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders. We believe in the power of recovery and are committed to restoring hope, empowering individuals and families, and breaking the stigma of addiction. Our specialized programs, including tailored support for Veterans, offer a strong foundation for lasting recovery that transforms lives. Desert Hope Treatment Center is part of American Addiction Centers, a national leader in addiction treatment. Learn more at deserthopetreatment.com .

Media Contact:

Amanda Lautieri

Brand & Communications Manager

American Addiction Centers

Alautieri@contactaac.com

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