RALEIGH, N.C., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sherlocks Glass & Dispensary , the Triangle’s leading destination for craft THCa flower, live hash rosin, and solventless cannabis, earned two significant independent recognitions in May 2026. The company was named the best THCa flower dispensary online for living soil cultivation and exclusive genetics by stupidDOPE — an independent culture and cannabis media platform with 18 years of history (founded 2007) and syndication across Apple News, Google News, and Google Discover — and named Best Overall Dispensary in Raleigh across 28 competitors by Raleigh Dispensaries , the city’s most comprehensive dispensary directory.

“We built this business on a simple principle: we only carry products that truly earn their place,” said Alex Pelliccia, co-founder of Sherlocks Glass & Dispensary. “Receiving two independent recognitions in the same month — one national and one local — reflects the standard we’ve maintained since opening our doors in 2015. We’re proud of this, and we’re not done.”

Sherlocks operates in a Raleigh market that includes 28 hemp dispensaries and holds the highest customer rating among them — 4.9 stars across more than 862 Google reviews (Google Business Profile, May 2026). The stupidDOPE recognition positions the company among a nationally evaluated field that includes West Coast operations with significantly larger distribution footprints, recognizing Sherlocks specifically for cultivation integrity and exclusive genetics rather than volume or catalog depth.





stupidDOPE Recognition: Best THCa Flower Brand Online 2026

The recognition appears in stupidDOPE’s 2026 roundup of the best THCa flower brands online, which evaluated five national operations based on cultivation method, genetics sourcing, lab transparency, terpene expression, and the authenticity of the sourcing relationships behind each product. Sherlocks earned the top position for its exclusive living soil program, its no-Delta-8 standard, and its partnership with Seeds of Kismet — a North Carolina master cultivator whose flower is available only through Sesh at Sherlocks and cannot be purchased from any other retailer in the country.

Rank Brand What They’re Known For Why They Ranked There #1 Sherlocks Glass & Dispensary Best Living Soil / Exclusive Genetics /

Best East Coast Operation Exclusive genetics, living soil cultivation, solventless products, terpene-rich flower, and strong craft cannabis reputation #2 Lucky Elk Pacific Northwest craft flower Organic small-batch cultivation and terpene-heavy strains #3 Fresh Bros Best value and volume Large indoor operation with aggressive pricing and broad selection #4 Secret Nature Boutique California indoor flower Premium branding and strong consumer following #5 Black Tie CBD Award-winning hemp flower Established reputation and self-grown genetics

Best Overall Dispensary in Raleigh: #1 Across 28 Competitors

Raleigh Dispensaries — the Triangle’s most comprehensive dispensary directory and guide — named Sherlocks the Best Overall Dispensary in Raleigh in its 2026 Complete Guide, citing the company’s 4.9-star rating, the widest product selection in the city, and a premium-tier standard across THCa flower, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and American-made glass. The recognition evaluated all 28 hemp dispensaries operating in Raleigh as of February 2026.

A Track Record Built on Consistent Standards

The two May 2026 recognitions add to a growing record of independent validation for Sherlocks’ craft cannabis program. The company was named Best Cannabis Dispensary in Durham by Durham Magazine for the second consecutive year in 2026, following the same recognition in 2025 (Durham Magazine, 2025 and 2026). Sherlocks maintains a 4.9-star rating across more than 862 Google reviews (Google Business Profile, May 2026). The company has been featured by Leafly, Respect My Region, Honeysuckle Magazine — which named Sherlocks’ Blue Lobster cultivar its 2025 THCa Flower Strain of the Year — and INDY Week.

The company carries exclusively THCa, Delta 9, and CBD products across its online store and three brick-and-mortar locations. No Delta 8. No alternative cannabinoids. Every product links to a third-party Certificate of Analysis that includes a cannabinoid panel, terpene panel, and full safety testing for pesticides, heavy metals, and microbials.

About Sherlocks Glass & Dispensary

Sherlocks Glass & Dispensary operates three locations in Raleigh, Durham, and Wake Forest, North Carolina, and ships THCa flower, live hash rosin, and solventless vapes nationwide. Founded in 2015 as a functional glass art gallery by childhood friends Alex and Rob, Sherlocks has become North Carolina’s most recognized destination for craft THCa flower, American glass art, and solventless cannabis. The company’s Sesh by Sherlocks brand carries only THCa, Delta 9, and CBD products — selected for terpene expression, cultivation integrity, and verifiable quality.

Raleigh: 3801 Hillsborough St, Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27607

Durham: 206 Broadway St, Suite 102, Durham, NC 27701

Wake Forest: 508 S White St, Wake Forest, NC 27587

Online: sherlocksglass.com

Contact: Alex Pelliccia, Co-Founder

Sherlocks Glass & Dispensary

alex@sherlocksglass.com

919-977-9481

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/831e2aae-dc66-4299-b551-90e455747dbd