Dubai, UAE, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto just passed $10 million raised, and the capital that entered over the last 48 hours came faster than any previous round, placing this project in the same early position that every meme coin held right before it went on to produce millionaires. Crypto news coverage keeps growing ahead of the Binance listing, stages are filling in days rather than weeks, and addresses linked to major Bitcoin holders are entering at a speed that leaves no doubt about what they expect. Three live products already run, 173% APY staking locks in every early holder, and the completed SolidProof audit removed the final concern before listing.

Before breaking down what those addresses see, the bitcoin price prediction and the latest war developments explain why the smartest money already moved into this presale.

Crypto News: Whale Accumulation and War Headlines Shape the Bitcoin Price Prediction

BTC trades at $80,300 per Fortune on May 13, down 1.5% after April CPI hit 3.8%, driven by energy costs from the Iran war per Yahoo Finance. Brent sits above $104 with oil up 18% year over year per The Block. But the largest holders are not selling. Whales use war headlines to shake out retail, then buy at the bottom while fear controls the market. CryptoQuant data shows whale inflows hit levels not seen since 2022, and wallets above 10,000 BTC recorded net inflows for only the second time this year per CryptoNews. April's ceasefire proved the speed: $427 million in shorts liquidated in hours. Every previous war ended the same way, oil dropped, rate cuts followed, and cheaper capital pushed into risk assets. Early-stage projects always move first and hardest.

Trump's presence at the China summit to seek help ending the conflict per Yahoo Finance signals resolution is forming. The bitcoin price prediction from Bernstein targets $150,000 per Finance Magnates, and Goldman Sachs sees $200,000.

But context matters. Even if the bitcoin price prediction hits $150,000, that is 87% on a $1.33 trillion asset. Wallets that built generational wealth found projects at presale pricing before the market knew they existed, and the clearest example in 2026 is Pepeto.

Why Pepeto Is the Entry That Bitcoin Whales Are Choosing Right Now

Beyond the bitcoin price prediction, the reason serious capital keeps entering Pepeto is the exchange. Speed, zero cost, and trust that every listed token is verified. Traders depend on centralized exchanges for those three things, and no DeFi platform delivered all three until now. PepetoSwap runs zero-fee trading across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana with AI that checks every contract before a token goes live. SolidProof completed a full audit, and the platform is in final testing ahead of the Binance listing. Every trade creates buying pressure on the token, the same model that took BNB from pennies to $1,300.

More than $10 million committed. Stages closing in days. The speed of the raise tells the full story. Addresses connected to large Bitcoin holders are entering now because they understand the return that comes from holding exchange tokens bought at presale level before a Binance listing opens. Built by the Pepe ecosystem cofounder who grew a $7 billion token alongside a former Binance developer, this project carries crypto news coverage that confirms every metric points toward a return profile no large cap can match. The bitcoin price prediction gives BTC a path to $150,000 for 87%. Pepeto's Binance listing compresses a far bigger multiple into one event, and the bitcoin price prediction made that case even more clear.

Conclusion

Today's crypto news made the picture clear. The bitcoin price prediction targets $150,000 as Trump seeks peace at the China summit, and every previous war resolution sent risk assets into the strongest rally of the cycle. Whales who accumulated BTC at $63,000 during the worst of the war fear are the same addresses entering Pepeto at presale pricing, and their pattern matches every cycle where smart capital locked in positions weeks before the rest of the market understood what was happening.





Scared on the surface but loading underneath, the largest wallets are telling the full story, and once the Binance listing arrives, anyone still waiting will only be able to buy those tokens from those whales at a price that already made them rich. That is how every cycle played out, and crypto news never recorded an exception. The ones who moved early told the stories, and the ones who hesitated spent the rest of the cycle watching the same addresses they could have joined collect the returns they left behind.

Enter the Pepeto Presale Before the Binance Listing Opens

FAQs

What is the bitcoin price prediction for 2026?

The bitcoin price prediction for 2026 sits at $150,000 per Bernstein and Standard Chartered, and Goldman Sachs sees $200,000 if the Iran ceasefire holds.

What is the top crypto presale to buy in 2026?

Pepeto leads crypto presales in 2026 with over $10 million raised, zero-fee trading, AI contract screening, and a Binance listing expected.



