Dubai, UAE, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto is pulling the sharpest capital in crypto news right now while solana price prediction searches climb across every market. This presale crossed $10 million, and the wallets entering are not small retail accounts but addresses that held BTC and ETH through full cycles. Telegram channels add thousands daily, knockoff tokens already appeared, and the Binance listing draws closer with every stage that closes.

The timing lines up with Solana entering the largest consensus upgrade in its history, Alpenglow now live for testing per CoinDesk, while spot SOL ETFs pulled $26.5 million in a single day and the solana price prediction points higher from $91 with a path to $10,000.

This crypto news breakdown covers the solana price prediction and why large wallets choose Pepeto for returns SOL cannot deliver at its current size.

Crypto News: Pepeto Wallet Growth Accelerates While Solana Price Prediction Holds Bullish After Alpenglow

Pepeto wallet entries keep breaking records while crypto news turns bullish around Solana. SOL sits at $91 after a 2% weekly gain and spot ETFs pulled $39.2 million last week with lending past $4 billion per Crypto Briefing.

Alpenglow replaces the original Proof of History consensus with architecture that cuts finality from 12 seconds to under 200 milliseconds. Standard Chartered trimmed its forecast to $250 while VanEck holds a bull case solana price prediction at $3,211 by 2030, and CoinPedia projects $1,400 with the outer range toward $10,000 by 2050.

At $91, reaching $10,000 needs Solana to capture a share of global payments no crypto has touched, and while crypto news confirms the direction, the biggest percentage gains will not come from a $53 billion cap, which is why Pepeto at its current entry offers the multiplier SOL delivered when it traded below $1 in 2020.

Pepeto in Focus as the Largest Wallets Move Before the Listing

What Pepeto built explains why those wallets moved without waiting. PepetoSwap connects Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana through one trading layer where fees drop to zero and AI reviews each contract before the order clears. Every trade creates direct buying pressure on the token, the same model that carried BNB to a $91 billion asset. The Pepe ecosystem cofounder who built a token past $7 billion leads the team, a former Binance developer runs the exchange, SolidProof audited every contract, and 174% APY staking rewards holders while the listing closes in.

When addresses that normally hold only BTC and ETH enter a presale while the market trades at half its peak, that is serious capital positioning in what crypto news confirms as the breakout of 2026.

Real exchange tools paired with community reach that on its own created more millionaires in crypto than any other category is what makes the potential so wide. One wallet bought $8,000 of SHIB in 2020 and sat on $5.7 billion at the peak per Yahoo Finance, with zero products behind it. Pepeto brings that same force with three live products.

Conclusion

Once the solana price prediction starts playing out and large caps climb toward their targets, the market behind them is where earlier entries multiply far beyond what any established coin delivers. That pattern played out through every cycle, and for 2026, not a single project comes anywhere near Pepeto: a presale still open, large wallets adding bigger positions every week, and a Binance listing expected, with a level of viral attention that makes it nearly impossible to ignore. Rob, who transformed his life overnight through SHIB per CoinTelegraph, had no special edge, he simply understood how the crypto market works, a market where the reward goes to bold investors who act first and where playing it safe would never produce those returns. That is the exact moment the Pepeto presale sits in right now, and after launch, reading about many new stories like his made by acting in this window would surprise no one.

The solana price prediction gives holders 3x to Standard Chartered's $250 target, solid for a large cap, but the strongest presale entries do not keep pace with large caps, they deliver 100x, and Pepeto sits exactly where SHIB stood before its breakout.

Enter the Pepeto Presale Before the Exchange Listing Window Closes

FAQs

How high can the solana price prediction go and is $10,000 realistic?

VanEck targets SOL at $3,211 by 2030 in its bull case while CoinPedia maps the outer ceiling near $10,000 by 2050 if enterprise adoption scales globally. Standard Chartered holds a nearer forecast of $250 with the Alpenglow consensus upgrade now in live testing.

What is Pepeto and what makes it different from other presales?

Pepeto is a meme coin built on a working exchange that removes all trading fees across three chains while scanning every contract with AI before a trade clears. Over $10 million flowed into the raise with 174% staking APY and a Binance listing taking shape.







