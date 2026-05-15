Banqup Group decides to postpone Extraordinary General Meeting of 19 May 2026

La Hulpe, Belgium – 15 May 2026, 7:00 CET – INSIDE INFORMATION – Banqup Group SA, (Euronext: BANQ) (Banqup, Company), a leading provider of integrated financial workflow management solutions, today announces that, following dialogue with shareholders, its Board of Directors has decided to postpone the Extraordinary General Meeting initially convened for the 19th of May 2026.

The principal item on the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting was a proposed renewal of the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital within the framework of the authorised capital. In the run-up to the meeting, the Board has engaged with a number of shareholders on the proposed terms of this authorisation. Taking the feedback received into account, the Board considers it appropriate to take additional time to reflect this input in a revised proposal before submitting it to a shareholder vote.

The Ordinary General Meeting remains scheduled to take place on 19 May 2026 as planned, and will proceed with its agenda as previously communicated.

A new Extraordinary General Meeting will be convened in due course, with a revised proposal on the authorised capital. The convocation and supporting documentation will be made available on the Company's website in accordance with the applicable convening formalities.

Financial Calendar:

19 May 2026: Annual General Meeting

25 August 2026: Publication of the H1 2026 results (webcast)

13 November 2026: Publication of the Q3 2026 Business Update

Contact

Vincent Nagels

Investor Relations

Banqup Group

Investor.relations@banqup.com

About Banqup Group

Banqup Group delivers integrated cloud-based SaaS solutions to streamline business transactions across the

entire lifecycle, from e-invoicing and e-payments to tax reporting. Banqup, our solution for businesses, unifies

purchase-to-pay, order-to-cash, e-invoicing compliance, and e-payments into one secure platform, removing the

complexity of juggling disconnected tools. eFaktura World, our solution for governments, is a comprehensive

digital platform designed for tax administrations to implement e-invoicing and streamline both B2G and B2B tax

reporting flows. To learn more about Banqup Group and our solutions, please visit our website: Banqup Group

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: The statements contained herein may include prospects, statements of future expectations, opinions, and other forward-looking statements in relation to the expected future performance of Banqup Group and the markets in which it is active. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events. By nature, they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that appear justified at the time at which they are made but may not turn out to be accurate. Actual results, performance or events may, therefore, differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, Banqup Group does not undertake any obligation to update, clarify or correct any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in light of new information, future events or otherwise and disclaims any liability in respect hereto. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

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