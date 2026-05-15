Nexans receives clearance from US antitrust authorities for Republic Wire acquisition

_PRESS RELEASE_

Paris La Défense, on May 15th, 2026 – Nexans announced today that it has received notification from the Premerger Notification Office of the US Federal Trade Commission of early termination of the Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period for its proposed acquisition of Republic Wire Inc. Early termination permits Nexans to proceed with the proposed acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Republic Wire Inc.

“The receipt of antitrust clearance represents a key milestone toward closing this highly strategic acquisition. Bringing Republic Wire Inc. into the Nexans Group will substantially accelerate our expansion in the United States and create significant long-term value for our shareholders and stakeholders alike.” said Julien Hueber, Nexans Chief Executive Officer.

About Nexans

Nexans is the global pure player in sustainable electrification, building the essential systems that power the world’s transition to a connected, resilient, and low-carbon future. From offshore and onshore renewable energies to smart cities and homes, Nexans designs and delivers advanced cable solutions, accessories and services that electrify progress safely, efficiently, and sustainably. With over 140 years of history, through three core businesses: PWR Transmission, PWR Grid, and PWR Connect, Nexans blends deep industry expertise with cutting-edge innovation to accelerate the energy transition, and better meet its customers' needs. Its unique E3 model, focused on Environment, Economy and Engagement, drives every action, aligning performance with purpose. Nexans operates in 41 countries with 25,700 people and generated €6.1 billion in standard sales in 2025. Nexans is committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and expanding energy access through the Fondation Nexans.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A.

www.nexans.com | #ElectrifyTheFuture

Contacts:

Communication







Mael Evin (Havas Paris)

Tel.: +33 (0)6 44 12 14 91

nexans_h@havas.com







Maellys Leostic

maellys.leostic @nexans.com







Olivier Daban

olivier.daban @nexans.com Investor Relations







Audrey Bourgeois

Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 00 43

audrey.bourgeois@nexans.com





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