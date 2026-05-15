CoinShares XBT Physical Staked Cardano - SEK Securities – Sharing of Staking Rewards

15 May 2026



CoinShares XBT Provider AB (publ)

Exchange Traded Products Programme for the issue of

CoinShares XBT Provider Digital Securities

LEI: 549300HGWKR2Q5T8GK64

CoinShares XBT Physical Staked Cardano - SEK Digital Securities –

Sharing of Staking Rewards

Sweden – 15 May 2026 - CoinShares XBT Provider AB (publ) (the “Issuer”) hereby announces in accordance with Condition 5.6(b) of the Conditions of the Digital Securities that, from start of trading on 15 May 2026, Staking Rewards in relation to the Staking Class (the “Specified Class”) specified below will be decreased from 2% per annum to 1% per annum. There will continue to be a positive increase in the daily accrual to the Coin Entitlement (in addition to the pre-existing reduction in management fee to 0% p.a.) which shall apply from the start of trading on 15 May 2026 until further notice in accordance with Condition 5.6(b).

Specified Class ISIN Management Fee Old Staking Reward New Staking Reward CoinShares XBT Physical Staked Cardano - SEK SE0024367106 Reduced to 0% p.a. 2% p.a. 1% p.a.

Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined herein bear the same meanings as defined or used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 12 March 2026.

For further information, please contact:

CoinShares XBT Provider AB (publ)

Artillerigatan 6,

114 51 Stockholm

Sweden

ir@coinshares.com