ORION CORPORATION

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE – OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE

15 MAY 2026 at 9.00 EEST



105,950 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares

In accordance with Section 3 of the Articles of Association of Orion Corporation, 105,950 A shares have been converted into 105,950 B shares. The conversion has been entered into the Trade Register on 15 May 2026.

The total number of shares in Orion Corporation is 141,134,278 which, after the conversion, consists of 31,418,790 A shares and 109,715,488 B shares. The number of votes of the company's shares is after the conversion 738,091,288.

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme



President and CEO Mikko Kemppainen



General Counsel

Contact person:

Tuukka Hirvonen, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 426 2721



Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

http://www.orionpharma.com

Orion Pharma is a globally operating Nordic pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients, combining our trusted expertise with continuous innovation. We have an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by us are used to treat cancer, respiratory diseases and neurological diseases, among others. In 2025 our net sales amounted to EUR 1,890 million, and we employ about 4,000 professionals worldwide, dedicated to building well-being.