Dividend payment ex-date of JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’

The regular shareholders' meeting of JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’, held on April 24, 2026, approved to pay out the retained earnings of 33 795.20 EUR in dividends, which is 0.08 EUR per share.

JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ (SCM1R, ISIN: LV0000100600) will close the list of shareholders for dividend payment on May 20, 2026 at the end of the working day.

Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is May 19, 2026. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends.

JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ will pay dividend 0.08 EUR per share on May 21, 2026.

JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ confirms that the dividends are paid from the retained earnings of previous years, which arose from January 1, 2018, and on which corporate income tax has been paid.

Zanda Mālniece

Public relations specialist

Phone: 67972040

E-mail: zanda.malniece@sigmas.lv