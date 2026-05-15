Change in the Supervisory Board of Eesti Energia AS

Finance Minister Jürgen Ligi, acting in his capacity as representative of Eesti Energia AS's sole shareholder, has appointed Janek Stalmeister as a new member of the company's supervisory board. Stalmeister's mandate begins on 22 May 2026 and will run for three years.

Janek Stalmeister is Chief Financial Officer of SupplierPlus Group OÜ and Co-founder of Impactly OÜ. He previously served at AS Tallink Grupp as a member of the Management Board (2018–2019), Chairman of the Management Board (2015–2018), and Chief Financial Officer. In addition, Janek Stalmeister served on the supervisory board of Elering AS from May 2020 to May 2026.

The supervisory board of Eesti Energia AS is responsible for planning the Group's activities, organising its management, and overseeing the work of the management board. In addition to the soon-to-join Stalmeister, the supervisory board of Eesti Energia AS comprises Chairman Anne Mere, Kristi Klaas, Kaur Kajak, Anna Ebers Broughel, and Priit Rohumaa.

Further Information:

Danel Freiberg

Head of Treasury and Financial Risk Management

Eesti Energia AS

Tel: +372 5594 3838

Email: danel.freiberg@enefit.com