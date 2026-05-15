Rimvydas Mockus and Oleg Marofejev elected to Management Board of AB Artea bankas

On 14 May 2026, the AB Artea bankas Supervisory Council elected Rimvydas Mockus and Oleg Marofejev as new members of the Bank's Management Board, who will take up their duties as members of the Management Board subject to the approval of the supervisory authority.

This change in the composition of the Bank's Management Board is related to the election of new members to replace the members, who left Board in 2025, which was announced on 13 August 2025 and on 9 September 2025 as well as to ongoing digital transformation of the bank.

Rimvydas Mockus currently is head of Corporate Clients Division and Oleg Marofejev is Head of Business Development Division and is covering Chief Technology Officer (CTO) function.

Additional information:

Oksana Mustepanenko

Head of HR

oksana.mustepanenko@artea.lt, +370 610 44447