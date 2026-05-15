Sambaex debuted in Times Square, New York, attracting attention from international financial institutions

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Sambaex was officially featured on the Nasdaq digital billboards in New York’s Times Square, quickly attracting attention from the international financial market and several U.S. investment institutions. As one of the world’s most influential commercial landmarks, Times Square is widely regarded as a global stage for major brands to demonstrate their international strength. Sambaex’s appearance in this prime financial hub is seen as a strong signal of its accelerating global expansion strategy.





(Sambaex debuted in Times Square)

According to publicly available information, Sambaex operates under an international group with European Union-related financial licensing background. The parent company is headquartered in Europe, with existing operations across France, the United Kingdom, and Singapore in Asia. In recent years, with the rapid development of the digital economy and blockchain-based financial services, the group has further expanded into Latin America, with Sambaex positioned as a core brand targeting the Brazilian market.



Since entering Brazil, Sambaex has rapidly increased its market influence through localized operations, digital financial services, and continuous brand promotion. Within just six months, the platform has achieved strong user growth and expanded its presence across multiple states and cities in Brazil through on-the-ground community initiatives.





(Sambaex debuted in Times Square)

Industry observers note that Brazil, as the largest digital asset growth market in Latin America, has a large young population and high mobile internet penetration, creating a strong foundation for the development of digital financial services.



Another key highlight is Sambaex’s approach to platform security and risk management. According to reports, the platform has allocated 100,000,000 USDT in on-chain reserve funds to enhance user protection and strengthen its risk control framework. Company representatives stated that security, stability, and long-term development remain top priorities, with a focus on improving transparency and building user trust in the digital finance ecosystem.



In addition to market expansion and technological development, Sambaex’s social responsibility initiatives in Brazil have also gained attention within local communities. As its brand influence grows, the company has announced the establishment of a long-term social responsibility fund dedicated to education support, community assistance, and environmental protection initiatives.

In the field of education, Sambaex has carried out multiple outreach programs in underprivileged communities and schools across Brazil, distributing backpacks, school supplies, and essential learning materials to students in need. These initiatives have involved active participation from volunteers and local residents and have gained significant traction on social media platforms. The company emphasizes that education is a fundamental pillar for long-term social development and a key part of its corporate social responsibility commitment.

At the same time, Sambaex has also engaged in environmental protection initiatives. In several Brazilian cities, the platform has organized volunteer teams for urban cleaning campaigns, environmental awareness activities, and sustainability-focused programs. Some of these initiatives were conducted in collaboration with youth organizations and community groups, combining online outreach with offline participation to increase public engagement in environmental issues.

Industry analysts point out that competition in the global digital finance sector is no longer driven solely by technology and scale. Brand credibility, social responsibility, and long-term value creation have become increasingly important factors in determining sustainable growth.

Against this backdrop, Sambaex continues to strengthen both its international expansion and social impact strategy, aiming to build a corporate image based on trust, stability, and long-term commitment to society.

Following its Times Square exposure, several U.S. financial institutions and investment groups have reportedly begun paying closer attention to Sambaex’s growth model in Latin America. Experts believe the region is emerging as one of the most promising growth hubs for the digital financial industry, particularly for platforms that combine international experience, localized operations, and strong community engagement.

Looking ahead, Sambaex stated that it will continue investing in technology security, user experience, local expansion, and social initiatives, further consolidating its presence in Brazil while strengthening its global influence in the digital economy sector.

Company:Sambaex

Contact Person:lucas zhu

Email:business@sambaex.com

Website:http://www.sambaex.com

Telephone:+55 32999504890

City:Rio de Janeiro

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4bcf1991-0055-4b6c-8538-31611e0ec772

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